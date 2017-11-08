Sim Life with ‘NBA Live 18’: Lakers at Celtics, Timberwolves at Warriors

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) goes to the basket during the Nov. 6, 2017 game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena.

Before we get into Wednesday night’s slate of games, we’ve gotta once again big up EA Sports and the NBA Live 18 team, as the game has a perfect 6-0 mark for predicting the winners for ESPN’s games. In typical Undefeated fashion, let’s see how these latest matchups will shake out.

Thursday night’s double is a good one, as Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers renew their rivalry with the red-hot Boston Celtics (8 p.m. EST), led by Kyrie Irving. The nightcap features the retooled Minnesota Timberwolves visiting the defending champion Golden State Warriors in Oakland, California (10:30 p.m. EST). Let’s see how the ball will bounce Thursday night.

LAKERS AT CELTICS

watch:

Who’s the best rookie in L.A. — Kyle Kuzma or Ball?

Are the 5-5 Lakers worthy of being taken seriously?

Celtics have the best record in the league.

Lakers led from start to finish in a game that was nip and tuck but saw L.A. pull away late, thanks to the inside dominance of Brook Lopez. The big man scored 20 of his game-high 38 points in the second half as the Celtics saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end, 94-87.

Lopez was a force in the paint on the offensive end and was a rock on defense. Kyrie Irving won the point guard scoring battle with Ball, 21-10, but hit just 7 of his 21 shots. Ball finished with four assists in the win. TIMBERWOLVES AT WARRIORS Top things to Minnesota’s first five-game win streak since January 2009.

After starting 4-3, Golden State seems to have gotten its swagger back. #Warriors are just living their best lives pic.twitter.com/Z9jPtHzRil — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) November 7, 2017 The red-hot Wolves just couldn't keep pace with the Dubs, as Kevin Durant proved to be the best player on the floor, scoring a game-high 35 points as the Warriors took it 94-82. Andrew Wiggins came in averaging 20 points per game but was held to just nine points on a very cold-shooting night. You knew it probably wasn't a good sign for Minnesota when Taj Gibson finished as your leading scorer.