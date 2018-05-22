Sim Life with ‘NBA LIVE 18’: Rockets at Warriors

Only two storylines are at the forefront of Game 4 between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors. First, can Houston avoid being down 3-1, all but guaranteeing Golden State another berth in the NBA Finals? Second, how will the “Hamptons Five” minus one perform defensively with Andre Iguodala doubtful because of a knee injury suffered in Game 3?

As always, we turn to NBA LIVE 18 to peep how this will play out.

ROCKETS AT WARRIORS

Top things to 👀

Will spicy Stephen Curry continue to bring the 🔥 in Game 4?

Will the Warriors miss a beat without Iguodala? 🤔

H-Town objective: Don’t become a meme.

When you realize you're gonna be on Shaun Livingston's career highlight reel. pic.twitter.com/9KdKpTtrsH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 21, 2018

No Iguodala, no problem, so it seemed, as the Warriors were able to emerge victorious, pulling away at the end after a tight battle to win 93-85. The Rockets had several chances to take the lead late in the fourth but couldn’t get over the hump.

Harden was cooking early with 16 first-half points but managed to drop only six for the rest of the game.

Kevin Durant was clearly the game’s MVP, scoring a game-high 26 points. Curry wasn’t on fire in this one, but he was still able to drop 19.

Kevon Looney started at center and was able to pull down 10 rebounds. Zaza Pachulia also contributed eight points and nine boards off the bench.

Clint Capela was the big bright spot for H-Town, with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Box score

It’s only a matter of time now, so it seems, for the Warriors to head back to the NBA Finals.