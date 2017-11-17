Sim Life with ‘NBA LIVE 18’: Thunder at Spurs, Pelicans at Nuggets

Fresh off a strong showing during Wednesday’s doubleheader, EA Sports’ NBA LIVE 18 has started a new streak after going 2-0, and it now sports a mark of 8-2 on the season for correctly picking winners.

Friday night’s games feature Oklahoma City at San Antonio (8 p.m. EST) and, making their first appearances, New Orleans at Denver (10:30 p.m. EST). Let’s get to why you’re here.

THUNDER AT SPURS

Top things to 👀

Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double in each of his past two games against San Antonio. According to Elias Sports Bureau, no player has ever recorded a triple-double in three straight games against the Spurs.

The Thunder’s star trio of Carmelo Anthony, Paul George and Westbrook is starting to figure it out.

LaMarcus Aldridge got his swag back. He has posted five 20-point, 10-rebound efforts in 15 games this season. Last season, he had only three in 72 games.

Despite Aldridge producing a team-high 39 points, the Spurs fell at home 109-92 behind 40 points from Westbrook.

The reigning MVP did nasty things to San Antonio all night and even caught a body. Poor Patty Mills.

Just too much firepower from OK3.

The play of the night also went to Mr. Why Not.

Box score

Pelicans at nuggets

Top things to 👀

DeMarcus Cousins continues to be a problem.

DeMarcus Cousins has already reached the 400-point, 200-rebound mark. It's unusual for someone to do that within their first 15 games pic.twitter.com/XDNdtZVd6A — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 16, 2017

Cousins is averaging better than 28 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists per game. The last player to average those thresholds in a single season was Wilt Chamberlain in 1965-66.

Thanks to Anthony Davis’ defensive dominance, the Pelicans were able to get out of Denver with a close win, as the Nuggets fell 92-87.

Boogie also made things difficult for the Nuggets.

Just way too much AD.

