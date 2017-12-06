Sim Life with ‘NBA LIVE 18’: Warriors at Hornets

Well, it’s never a bad night when you get the world champs visiting the Hive in the Queen City (8 p.m. EST) and we don’t have to stay up late to see Golden State do work. Let’s check out the breakdown …

WARRIORS AT HORNETS

Top things to 👀

No Stephen Curry

ohhhh no no no no no…. Stephen Curry suffered an ankle injury… pic.twitter.com/GZ2c7NbNWw — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 5, 2017

Hope Kevin Durant sticks around for this one.

Kevin Durant: Three ejections his last 18 games after only two in the first 810 games of his career. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 5, 2017

We need to start respecting Dwight Howard’s handles, LOL.

What Dwight Howard just did to Vucevic is a crime in most states 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/LDJTnqFTW3 — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) December 5, 2017

Will Klay Thompson show out again the day after the anniversary of his 60-point game?

A year ago today 😏 Take a closer look at @KlayThompson's huge performance from last season » https://t.co/4mjarlop7L #DubNation pic.twitter.com/J3fzUeO88K — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 6, 2017

No Steph, no problem. With hot shooting from behind the arc and a solid all-around game by KD, the Warriors cruised to a comfortable win, 101-74, in North Carolina.

Kemba Walker had the unfortunate circumstance of being on not one but two posters.

Howard did his best to keep Charlotte within reach.

Thompson had 20 of his team-high 31 points in the first half.

This December night was not a good one for Kemba.

Box score

