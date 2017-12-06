Sim Life with ‘NBA LIVE 18’: Warriors at Hornets

Up Next

The game before the game … Dubs coast in Charlotte

    By @goochaveli

    Well, it’s never a bad night when you get the world champs visiting the Hive in the Queen City (8 p.m. EST) and we don’t have to stay up late to see Golden State do work. Let’s check out the breakdown …

    WARRIORS AT HORNETS

    Top things to 👀

    • No Stephen Curry

    • Hope Kevin Durant sticks around for this one.

    • We need to start respecting Dwight Howard’s handles, LOL.

    • Will Klay Thompson show out again the day after the anniversary of his 60-point game?

    No Steph, no problem. With hot shooting from behind the arc and a solid all-around game by KD, the Warriors cruised to a comfortable win, 101-74, in North Carolina.

    Kemba Walker had the unfortunate circumstance of being on not one but two posters.

    Howard did his best to keep Charlotte within reach.

    Thompson had 20 of his team-high 31 points in the first half.

    This December night was not a good one for Kemba.

    Box score

    Liner Notes

    Marcus Matthews is a general editor for The Undefeated. He’s a DMV native but prefers the Lakers over the Bullets/Wizards - #HTTR all day though!

