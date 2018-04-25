Sim Life with ‘NBA LIVE 18’: Wolves at Rockets, Jazz at Thunder

Another round of NBA playoff elimination games is upon us as Round 1 starts to shake out. On Wednesday night we have both the Rockets and the Jazz looking to be done with the Timberwolves and Thunder, respectively, for this season. Utah has been impressive and hopes to put the OK3 experiment to bed at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, while Houston is still riding high after having quite possibly the greatest quarter in NBA history. Let’s see how NBA LIVE 18 has these big matchups playing out.

Timberwolves at rockets

Top things to 👀

Can the Wolves forget that they gave up 50 POINTS in the third quarter of Game 4?

The Timberwolves got rained on by the Rockets! pic.twitter.com/aQU01VkBAi — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 24, 2018

Timberwolves: Second time they’ve trailed best-of-seven series 3-1 (forced Game 6 in 2004 Western Conference finals vs. Los Angeles Lakers)

Timberwolves: Lost seven straight road playoff games dating back to 2004 (tied for second-longest active streak; Thunder have lost eight)

Looking to extend the season, the Timberwolves looked unstoppable in the first half and benefited from a very cold shooting night from James Harden and Chris Paul as Minnesota forced a Game 6 with an 86-77 road win.

Home cooking wasn’t kind to The Beard and CP3, as the duo combined to hit just 18 of 46 field goal attempts.

Box Score

Jazz at thunder

Top things to 👀

Spida is a problem

Donovan Mitchell is outscoring Russell Westbrook and Paul George COMBINED in the 4th quarter this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/1QNuwjlSSl — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2018

Hopefully for the Thunder when you get taunted by Mitt Romney 🤷🏿‍♂️

This game has everything, including Mitt Romney taunting Westbrook lol pic.twitter.com/dGmu2v9RFy — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) April 24, 2018

Is this the end for OK3?

Introducing today's Tournament of Disappointment Contestants: Russell Westbrook 👏

Carmelo Anthony 👏

Paul George 👏 pic.twitter.com/VVIXbMfv8O — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) April 24, 2018

Jazz: 8-0 all-time when leading 3-1 in postseason series

Thunder: 24-11 record facing elimination at home is best in NBA history

Feeding off the energy of the home crowd, Oklahoma City made a statement, attacking the rim early and often following the lead of Russell Westbrook and Paul “Playoff P” George, pushing the series to a Game 6 after an easy 112-92 win.

Very quiet night for Donovan Mitchell, as he finished with just 13 points.

When Russ wasn’t causing damage, PG13 was more than willing to pick up the slack.

Box Score