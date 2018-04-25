Up Next

Sim Life with ‘NBA LIVE 18’: Wolves at Rockets, Jazz at Thunder

Houston misfires at home, OKC strikes back

    Marcus Matthews By @goochaveli

    Another round of NBA playoff elimination games is upon us as Round 1 starts to shake out. On Wednesday night we have both the Rockets and the Jazz looking to be done with the Timberwolves and Thunder, respectively, for this season. Utah has been impressive and hopes to put the OK3 experiment to bed at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, while Houston is still riding high after having quite possibly the greatest quarter in NBA history. Let’s see how NBA LIVE 18 has these big matchups playing out.

    Timberwolves at rockets

    Top things to 👀

    • Can the Wolves forget that they gave up 50 POINTS in the third quarter of Game 4?

    • Timberwolves: Second time they’ve trailed best-of-seven series 3-1 (forced Game 6 in 2004 Western Conference finals vs. Los Angeles Lakers)
    • Timberwolves: Lost seven straight road playoff games dating back to 2004 (tied for second-longest active streak; Thunder have lost eight)

    Looking to extend the season, the Timberwolves looked unstoppable in the first half and benefited from a very cold shooting night from James Harden and Chris Paul as Minnesota forced a Game 6 with an 86-77 road win.

    Home cooking wasn’t kind to The Beard and CP3, as the duo combined to hit just 18 of 46 field goal attempts.

    Box Score

    Jazz at thunder

    Top things to 👀

    • Spida is a problem

    • Hopefully for the Thunder when you get taunted by Mitt Romney 🤷🏿‍♂️

    • Is this the end for OK3?

    • Jazz: 8-0 all-time when leading 3-1 in postseason series
    • Thunder: 24-11 record facing elimination at home is best in NBA history

    Feeding off the energy of the home crowd, Oklahoma City made a statement, attacking the rim early and often following the lead of Russell Westbrook and Paul “Playoff P” George, pushing the series to a Game 6 after an easy 112-92 win.

    Very quiet night for Donovan Mitchell, as he finished with just 13 points.

    When Russ wasn’t causing damage, PG13 was more than willing to pick up the slack.

    Box Score

    Marcus Matthews is a general editor for The Undefeated. He’s a DMV native but prefers the Lakers over the Bullets/Wizards - #HTTR all day though!

