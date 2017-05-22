Simone Biles is the epitome of a competitor — despite her elimination from ‘DWTS’

Simone Biles landed red-hot on the world’s radar during the 2016 Olympics. The 19-year-old walked away from her first Olympics with five medals, four of which were gold. Biles tied the record for most medals won by an American gymnast in a single Olympics, prompting comparisons to Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt. But the young gymnast told reporters, “I’m not the next Michael Phelps or Usain Bolt, I’m the first Simone Biles.” And who exactly is the elite gymnast off the mat? Biles was performing the meanest waltz around on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars until she was eliminated last week. But when she’s not commanding a dance floor, she’s a pretty normal 20-year-old … who happens to despise a few Bruno Mars songs that will be playing all summer ’17.

tweets: @Simone_Biles IG: @simonebiles

What’s the craziest lie you ever told?

My sister has a weird sense of fashion, so I tell her she looks good all the time.

What’s your favorite late-night food run?

Ice cream is always good. Any ice cream.

Best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Be yourself. Multiple people, not just one, [have] told me that.

What was your favorite movie growing up?

Stick It.

Last stamp on your passport?

Monte Carlo.

Was it for business or pleasure?

It was for an award show, but then we stayed an extra couple days. It was the Laureus Sports Award show.

“Don’t be so hard on yourself. Stuff happens and you move on.”

Favorite board game?

Speak Out.

What would you tell your 15-year-old self?

Don’t be so hard on yourself. There’s a lot I feel like I could tell myself: to always love your body, and those parties and the boys won’t really matter when you’re older. Stuff happens and you move on.

Who’s the most famous person following you on Twitter?

I’ve never really checked. Maybe Zac Efron?

Who’s your favorite athlete of all time?

Oh, gosh, that’s hard. I don’t know if I actually even have one.

What about top three?

Serena Williams, Michael Phelps and I guess Usain Bolt. They’ve been dominating in their sports for so long.

Have you ever been starstruck?

Yes, Justin Timberlake. Efron.

What’s one album you think is a classic that no one else does?

I listen to today’s hot hits a lot.

Is there any song that you love that other people don’t think is that good?

It’s more of the opposite. Everyone loves a song, and I’m just like ‘no.’

What’s one song that everyone likes right now that you don’t?

That “24 Karat [Magic]” song and “Uptown Funk.” I can’t stand them. It’s so annoying. When I first heard it, I was like ehh, but then when it was overplayed, it made me hate it even more. Sorry, Bruno, you’re amazing. I love his other songs, but those two I cannot stand.

One thing about yourself that embarrasses you?

Sometimes my eyes twitch when I get nervous.

What’s the first concert you’ve ever went to?

I think it was actually a Wiz Khalifa concert. It was like Wiz and four other people, and I really wanted to see Tyga there because he was on the concert lineup too. But he pulled out last-minute so … yeah, I was a little sad.

“It was a whirlwind of emotions … you can dance through it and it’s an amazing feeling.”

What’s your favorite throwback TV show?

Full House — or, oh! Slater and them. Saved By the Bell! I love that show. I don’t think I’ve seen all of [the episodes], but I’ve seen quite a few.

What was going through your head after your emotional performance on Dancing With The Stars during Most Memorable Year week?

It was a whirlwind of emotions. I can’t really say one exact thing, but it’s like everything you’ve wanted to say, you can dance through it and it’s an amazing feeling.