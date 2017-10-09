Up Next

South Carolina State’s Darius Leonard dominates against Morgan State

Linebacker has 18 tackles; Mississippi Valley State gets first win of season

    South Carolina State senior linebacker Darius Leonard finished with 18 tackles, two interceptions and an interception return for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 35-14 victory over Morgan State on Friday. Leonard had 14 solo tackles and 51 interception yards.

    Top HBCU performances

    • Dewayne Betts helped lead Mississippi Valley State to its first win of the season with 17 completions, 272 passing yards and four passing touchdowns in the Delta Devils’ 38-31 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Golden Lions kicker Jamie Gillan nailed a 52-yard field goal, the longest among kickers at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) this season.
    • North Carolina A&T quarterback Lamar Raynard became the first player in Aggies history to have two 300-yard passing games in the same season. He finished with 324 yards and three scores on 20-of-36 passing in A&T’s 44-3 win over Delaware State. Against Gardner-Webb, he had 321 yards through the air. Sophomore wideout Elijah Bell was the beneficiary, as he hauled in a career-best nine catches for 178 yards.
    • Alcorn State had two runners go over 100 yards in the Braves’ 24-10 win over Alabama State. Senior De’Lance Turner finished with 169 yards, and quarterback Lenorris Footman had 122 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns and threw for 160 yards and a score.

