South Carolina State’s Darius Leonard dominates against Morgan State

nailed a 52-yard field goal, the longest among kickers at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) this season.

North Carolina A&T quarterback

became the first player in Aggies history to have two 300-yard passing games in the same season. He finished with 324 yards and three scores on 20-of-36 passing in A&T’s 44-3 win over Delaware State. Against Gardner-Webb, he had 321 yards through the air. Sophomore wideout

was the beneficiary, as he hauled in a career-best nine catches for 178 yards.