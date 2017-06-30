Steph Curry has NBA’s top selling jersey — is it Ayesha’s cooking?

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors jersey during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California.

In an NBA offseason that has been dominated by teams making moves to prevent Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Part IV, a subtle reminder was dropped Thursday morning that the Warriors don’t even have to play to win the championship.

The league announced that from April to June, the 2017 NBA champion Warriors swept the most popular jersey and most popular team merchandise sales.

Four of the top 11 jerseys belonged to Golden State: Stephen Curry (first), Kevin Durant (third), Klay Thompson (10th) and Draymond Green (11th).

Obviously sales are based on popularity, fan base, etc. Our reasons that the sales shook out the way they did are a lot more fun:

Top 15 most popular jerseys:

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Wife Ayesha’s cooking took Stephen’s game to a whole new level.

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Maybe it was because he decided to try the bald look or maybe it was the confidence with which James wore his baldness that got his stats up. It’s also possible that his Instagram shade about Draymond Green’s “Quickie” shirt got the people going.

3. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Durant got his ring and an NBA Finals MVP. He dunked at will in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, dropped the dagger in Game 3 over James and did not score fewer than 31 points in any of the five games in the Finals.

4. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Slayer of the rim. Master of the triple-double. Owner of the 2017 MVP Trophy.

5. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

Professor Drew earned his master’s degree in physics — he can hit glass no matter where he is, who is guarding him or the difficulty of the shot. A second doctorate in sports science — he can break anyone’s ankles at will.

6. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Sales probably went up after that photoshopped image of his braids being cut off.

7. Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics

No joke: Everyone was rooting for Thomas after the death of his sister and he led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals in the midst of that tragedy.

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Has the best mean mug in the NBA.

9. James Harden, Houston Rockets

He dropped using SheaMoisture products after that dreadful commercial, so he’s been dealing with the hair struggle right alongside the rest of us. Major brownie points, especially for keeping the beard immaculate.

10. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Is dancing to electric music in a video near you.

11. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

His rank is probably just outside the top 10 because of that schoolboy outfit he wore to the NBA Awards.

12. John Wall, Washington Wizards

Airbender. Last of his kind. Ability to cut through traffic in the lane with behind-the-back action has never been done so smoothly.

13. Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls

Butler was just traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and for him to stay on this list, he’ll have to purify himself in Lake Minnetonka.

14. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Everyone loves baby Damian.

15. Dwyane Wade, Chicago Bulls

Hometown guy playing for his hometown team, and his style game has been on point since he looked like he was about to produce the hottest album of the year.

Most popular team merchandise:

1. Golden State Warriors

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Chicago Bulls

4. Boston Celtics

5. San Antonio Spurs

6. Los Angeles Lakers

7. Oklahoma City Thunder

8. Milwaukee Bucks

9. Philadelphia 76ers

10. Houston Rockets