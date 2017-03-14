Rep. Steve King’s tweet draws serious pushback on Twitter

Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, speaks with reporters following the House GOP caucus meeting on immigration on Friday, Jan. 9, 2015.

It’s no secret that racism is still alive and kicking. Whether it’s rooted in overt oppression, or quieter microaggressions, it still rears its ugly head very often.

Twitter isn’t the newest thing kids are doing these days, but it seems to be the new wave for elected officials. From our commander in chief right down to our representatives — firing off questionable tweets seems to be the thing. Remember “Twatching” — checking tweets without a person’s knowledge? Well, we seem to be doing a lot of that these days when it comes to our elected officials’ accounts.

The latest outburst came over the weekend from U.S. Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), when he tweeted “we can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.” The tweet was praised by white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups on Twitter. It’s clear King (and a number of others here) need a history lesson. Political commentator Angela Rye gave them just that when she said, “we built this joint for free.” In other words: This nation was built on the backs of someone else’s enslaved babies. Per usual, Twitter reacted to the foolishness — here’s what folks had to say:

This is bigoted & racist. It suggests there is one tradition & one appearance that all humanity should conform to. https://t.co/dC6dIy3rXn — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) March 13, 2017

Hey Iowa!! Here's the woman too unseat Steven King. Get behind her….she will need your support…. https://t.co/UA6topOIwO — Jill Mertinke (@Jillie1949) March 13, 2017

@FoxNews @SteveKingIA Rep. Steven King, please note: 83% of Americas top high school science students are the children of immigrants. — MGR1652 (@mgr81652) March 14, 2017

I was totally confused as to why Steven King would say something so awful, then I realized it was *Steve* King, a racist rep from Iowa. — Meredith (@RunMereRun) March 13, 2017

Dear Iowa Congressman Steven King: even YOU are somebody else's baby. — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrienmusic) March 13, 2017

My kids are #somebodyelsesbabies . Half Egyptian. Deal with it #StevenKing. I pray that your kids free themselves of your racism. — Nancy Lee Qualls (@TestyOldLady) March 13, 2017

Favorite thing I've seen today- …He's being exposed as a racist.. Really? ….Steven King?… …..The writer?… No… The scary one. — Jason Fullwood (@jasoncfullwood) March 13, 2017

Trump made racists proud to embrace their culture. At least now everyone can clearly see Rep.Steven King and his ilk. — jodi pugliese (@jodipugliese) March 12, 2017

After Steve King's white supremacist comments, the challenger to the Iowa GOP Rep. has raised nearly $70,000 in 2 days to unseat him https://t.co/98yAV08YmH — David Beard (@dabeard) March 14, 2017