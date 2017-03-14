Up Next
Rep. Steve King’s tweet draws serious pushback on Twitter
Forget checking for the Nicki Minaj-Remy Ma beef, we’re checking for elected officials now
It’s no secret that racism is still alive and kicking. Whether it’s rooted in overt oppression, or quieter microaggressions, it still rears its ugly head very often.
Twitter isn’t the newest thing kids are doing these days, but it seems to be the new wave for elected officials. From our commander in chief right down to our representatives — firing off questionable tweets seems to be the thing. Remember “Twatching” — checking tweets without a person’s knowledge? Well, we seem to be doing a lot of that these days when it comes to our elected officials’ accounts.
The latest outburst came over the weekend from U.S. Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), when he tweeted “we can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.” The tweet was praised by white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups on Twitter. It’s clear King (and a number of others here) need a history lesson. Political commentator Angela Rye gave them just that when she said, “we built this joint for free.” In other words: This nation was built on the backs of someone else’s enslaved babies. Per usual, Twitter reacted to the foolishness — here’s what folks had to say: