2017 NBA All-Star Game Style was the true star of the All-Star Game Beyoncé was clearly not the only one who came to slay By Brent Lewis February 20, 2017 James Harden of the Houston Rockets laughs with New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis after the NBA All-Star Saturday Night in New Orleans, Louisiana. Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated Beyoncé, Jay Z and their daughter, Blue Ivy, enter the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans. (Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated) A guest shows off an exotic jacket and sweatshirt combo at the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night in New Orleans. Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated Custom sneakers worn at the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans. Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated Restaurateur Guy Fieri at the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night in New Orleans. (Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated) Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated Chains and vintage All-Star jacket worn by Ticket Jerry at the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans. Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated The New Orleans Pelicans Senior Dance Team gets ready to perform at the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night in New Orleans. Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated Under Armour sneakers and Stance socks worn by Stephen Curry before the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans. Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen at the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans. Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated DJ D-Nice wears a Leica M10 camera at the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans. Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated Houston Rockets mascot Clutch the Rockets Bear tries to cover his Rockets tattoo after a risqué performance during the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night in New Orleans. Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated State Farm All-Star Saturday Night in New Orleans. Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated Film director Spike Lee exits the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans. Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated Nike shoes worn by Questlove of The Roots at the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans. Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated Comedians Chris Tucker and Dave Chappelle pause for a photo with a fan at the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans. Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated Nike shoes worn by comedian Dave Chappelle at the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans. Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated