Take a look inside of the oldest All-Black rodeo

The Bill Pickett Rodeo has been showcasing Black Cowboys and Cowgirls for 32 years

MEMPHIS, TN – APRIL 01: Tyree Kossie is thrown during the bull riding competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Bill Pickett Rodeo is the nation’s only touring black rodeo competition. The rodeo celebrates western heritage and the contributions that black cowboys and cowgirls have made to the sport of rodeo. Scott Olson/Getty Images

A cowgirl participates in the barrel race competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Ronald Jennings,11, practices with a rope before the start of competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on March 31, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Bill Pickett Rodeo is the nation’s only touring black rodeo competition.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Bubba Eacholes sits on his horse before the start of competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Avery Ford, a rodeo clown who performs as Spanky, uses his truck mirror to apply his makeup before the start of competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on March 31, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Bull rider Anthony Monts Jr. stretches before his ride at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on March 31, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Tory Johnson participates in the bull doggin competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Bill Pickett Rodeo is the nation’s only touring black rodeo competition.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Cowboys relax at a late-night barbecue following a day of competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Cowboys wait for the start of competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on March 31, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Jimmy Patterson is thrown from his bull at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on March 31, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A cowboy prepares for the bronc competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Tommy O. Penson, a Buffalo Soldier reenactor, participates in the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Jamil Hunt shares a saddle with his six-year-old son Jamil Hunt Jr. as they prepare to ride into the arena for the start of competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Participants leave the arena following a day of competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

