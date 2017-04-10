Take a look inside of the oldest All-Black rodeo

MEMPHIS, TN – APRIL 01: Tyree Kossie is thrown during the bull riding competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Bill Pickett Rodeo is the nation’s only touring black rodeo competition. The rodeo celebrates western heritage and the contributions that black cowboys and cowgirls have made to the sport of rodeo.

Scott Olson/Getty Images