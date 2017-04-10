Photo Galleries Take a look inside of the oldest All-Black rodeo The Bill Pickett Rodeo has been showcasing Black Cowboys and Cowgirls for 32 years By Brent Lewis April 10, 2017 MEMPHIS, TN – APRIL 01: Tyree Kossie is thrown during the bull riding competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Bill Pickett Rodeo is the nation’s only touring black rodeo competition. The rodeo celebrates western heritage and the contributions that black cowboys and cowgirls have made to the sport of rodeo. Scott Olson/Getty Images A cowgirl participates in the barrel race competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Scott Olson/Getty Images Ronald Jennings,11, practices with a rope before the start of competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on March 31, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Bill Pickett Rodeo is the nation’s only touring black rodeo competition. Scott Olson/Getty Images Bubba Eacholes sits on his horse before the start of competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Scott Olson/Getty Images LEArN MORE ABOUT THE HISTORY OF THE BLACK RODEO: Fred Whitfield and the Black Cowboys of Rodeo Avery Ford, a rodeo clown who performs as Spanky, uses his truck mirror to apply his makeup before the start of competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on March 31, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Scott Olson/Getty Images Bull rider Anthony Monts Jr. stretches before his ride at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on March 31, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Scott Olson/Getty Images Tory Johnson participates in the bull doggin competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Bill Pickett Rodeo is the nation’s only touring black rodeo competition. Scott Olson/Getty Images Cowboys relax at a late-night barbecue following a day of competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Scott Olson/Getty Images Cowboys wait for the start of competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on March 31, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Scott Olson/Getty Images Jimmy Patterson is thrown from his bull at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on March 31, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Scott Olson/Getty Images A cowboy prepares for the bronc competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Scott Olson/Getty Images Tommy O. Penson, a Buffalo Soldier reenactor, participates in the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Scott Olson/Getty Images Jamil Hunt shares a saddle with his six-year-old son Jamil Hunt Jr. as they prepare to ride into the arena for the start of competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Scott Olson/Getty Images Participants leave the arena following a day of competition at the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo on April 1, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Scott Olson/Getty Images Brent Lewis is the Senior Photo Editor of The Undefeated and a lover of all things Chicago except Chicago Mix popcorn. #justcheeseplease This Story Tagged: Black Rodeo Cowboys Photo Galleries