Take a sneak peek at some of this year’s Super Bowl ads

More than 100 million people will tune in to watch the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

But not everyone is watching for the game. The commercials have captivated audiences for decades and this year will be no different.

The New York Times estimates that companies paid about $5 million per 30 seconds of Fox airtime in 2017 — up from 2016’s $4.8 million on CBS.

Below is a sneak peek at some of this year’s Super Bowl commercials, from Wix to Kia to an updated Mr. Clean. Keep an eye out for them during the game.

Avocados from Mexico

On the fence about whether you like avocados? Allow comedian and actor Jon Lovitz to massage subconscious feelings deep in your cerebellum and entice you with avocados from Mexico. This is the latest Super Bowl ad by the avocado awareness organization, which took the country by storm with its elaborate First Draft Ever Super Bowl ad in 2015.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Former Green Bay Packers star Brett Favre is switching sides, again. This time, he made the move from acting in Wix’s 2015 Super Bowl commercial to the Buffalo Wild Wings team. The first in a series of commercials for the brand will leave fans guessing as they try to figure out what the two guys with the Men-in-Black personas are approaching Favre about.

GoDaddy

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUaoyT2zNEY

This year’s GoDaddy commercial will not be your mom and dad’s GoDaddy commercial laced with scantily clad women in risqué poses. The 2017 Super Bowl ads will include a panda, cats, a person in a horse costume and a tatted-up man checking out his wardrobe.

Intel

Not only is four-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady playing in his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday, he will also star in Intel’s ad for the game. Well played, Intel. Very well-played.

Kia

Here’s what we know from Kia’s 15-second teaser: Melissa McCarthy is running and screaming and it looks like she’s on a safari, and somehow the Kia Niro will save the day. Stay tuned.

Procter & Gamble presents Febreze and Mr. Clean

First the first time, Febreze and Mr. Clean will roll out 30-second commercials during Super Bowl Sunday. Febreze’s spot is an ode to the halftime bathroom break. Mr. Clean is not the traditional Mr. Clean. This time he is a figment of a woman’s imagination and he shows of some pretty good dance moves.

TurboTax

Tax Day isn’t for another two months, but Turbox wants to make sure it’s at the forefront of everyone’s mind. One sample was released on AFC Championship Sunday, but TurboTax isn’t stopping there.

Wix

Wix.com is bringing all the action with this commercial for its DIY website products. While a fight erupts and eventually blows up an entire restaurant, the chef misses all the mayhem while he’s plugging away at building his website. The point? “To succeed in a disruptive world.”

Wonderful Company

Wrestling fans will enjoy Wonderful Pistachios 15-second commercial, which will be released during the first quarter. Sixteen-time WWE wrestling champion John Cena, who won WrestleMania Jan. 29, is the voice of Ernie the Elephant.