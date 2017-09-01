Tennessee State’s impressive victory over Georgia State is a major win for HBCUs

Tennessee State opened its season with a bang Thursday, beating host Georgia State 17-10 and becoming the first historically black college or university (HBCU) to beat a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team this season.

The victory was fueled by quarterback Treon Harris, the former starting quarterback at Florida. He is considered one of the top HBCU players this season, among a crop of elite quarterbacks. Harris kept Georgia State’s defense off-balance for most of the game with his elusiveness. He finished with 236 total offensive yards (145 passing, 91 rushing) and ended a 96-yard third-quarter drive with a 12-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers up 17-3.

The defense for Tennessee State, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) squad, stopped Georgia State on two fourth-down attempts while holding it to 81 yards in the first half, forcing four turnovers and compiling three sacks. Dajour Nesbeth intercepted a pass with a minute remaining in the game to seal the victory. It was the Panthers’ first game in their new stadium at the former Turner Field in Atlanta.