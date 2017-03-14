A look inside of Texas Southern’s domination of the SWAC

The Texas Southern Tigers (23-11), led by coach Mike Davis, came into the
Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) tournament as the team to beat and left as the only one left standing. The Undefeated spent time with the Tigers as they climbed through the SWAC and became the No. 16 seed in the NCAA men’s tournament South regional, taking on powerhouse and top seed North Carolina.
The Texas Southern Tigers huddle before playing the Grambling State Tigers in the semifinals of the SWAC tournament.
Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated
A Texas Southern Tigers player walks into the locker room.
Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated
Texas Southern Tigers head coach Mike Davis talks to his team before the game against Alabama State.
Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated
Texas Southern Tigers guard Demontrae Jefferson (No. 3) hypes up the team before the game.
Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated
Texas Southern Tigers guard Jalan McCloud (No. 1) dunks while playing the against the Grambling State Tigers.
Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated
The Texas Southern Tigers players grab their warm-up gear off the racks before their semifinal game.
Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated
The Texas Southern Tigers players ride on the bus from campus to the Toyota Center.
Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated
Texas Southern Tigers players relax in the locker room before the start of the semifinals of the SWAC Conference tournament against the Grambling State Tigers.
Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated
Texas Southern players stretch before taking the court.
Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated
Texas Southern Tigers guard Demontrae Jefferson (No. 3) is announced before the start of the game.
Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated
Texas Southern Tigers guard Zach Lofton (No. 2) looks to find away around the defense of Alabama State forward Mikel Tyson (No. 25).
Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated
Texas Southern Tigers head coach Mike Davis and guard Jalan McCloud (No. 1) talk during a news conference after the semifinals of the SWAC Conference tournament against the Grambling State Tigers.
Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated
The TSU Tigers team stretches in the locker room before the SWAC men’s basketball championship game at Toyota Center in Houston.
Todd Spoth for The Undefeated
Texas Southern Tigers head coach Mike Davis talks with his team during a timeout.
Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated
TSU guard, Kevin Scott (No. 4) pulls up a fadeaway jumper during the SWAC men’s basketball championship game at the Toyota Center.
Todd Spoth for The Undefeated
TSU guard Kevin Scott (No. 4) blocks out a defender during the SWAC men’s basketball championship game at the Toyota Center.
Todd Spoth for The Undefeated
The TSU Tigers team celebrates after winning the SWAC men’s basketball championship game at Toyota Center in Houston. The TSU Tigers men’s basketball team defeated the Alcorn State Braves 94-88 to win the SWAC conference championship and move on to face North Carolina State in the NCAA tournament.
Todd Spoth for The Undefeated
Houston, Texas – March 12, 2017: Coaches Mike Davis, Mike Davis, Jr., player Lamont Walker and coach Donnie Marsh react to their NCAA Tournament placement. The TSU Tigers are headed to the NCAA Tournament after beating Alcorn State in the SWAC conference Tournament. (Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated)
Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated
