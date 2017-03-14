A look inside of Texas Southern’s domination of the SWAC

The Texas Southern Tigers (23-11), led by coach Mike Davis, came into the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) tournament as the team to beat and left as the only one left standing. The Undefeated spent time with the Tigers as they climbed through the SWAC and became the No. 16 seed in the NCAA men’s tournament South regional, taking on powerhouse and top seed North Carolina.

