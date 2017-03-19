Texas Southern University Texas Southern’s day at the ‘Dance’ The Tigers couldn’t pull off a win against North Carolina in the NCAA tournament, but they came into it ready By Brent Lewis March 18, 2017 TSU Tiger Demontrae Jefferson steps off of the elevator at the team hotel. The TSU Tigers played the UNC Tarheels in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Tournament Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated The Texas Southern Tigers have breakfast together before heading out to the stadium. Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated Players joke around during breakfast. Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated TSU Tiger Zach Lofton stretches before the game. The TSU Tigers played the UNC Tar Heels in the first round of the 2017 NCAA men’s tournament. Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated TSU Tiger Ty Bynum ties his shoe before the game. The TSU Tigers played the UNC Tar Heels in the first round of the 2017 NCAA men’s tournament. Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated TSU Tiger Eric Washington stretches before the game. The TSU Tigers played the UNC Tar Heels in the first round of the 2017 NCAA men’s tournament. Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated TSU Tiger Lamont Walker exits the locker room before the game. The TSU Tigers played the UNC Tar Heels in the first round of the 2017 NCAA men’s tournament. Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated Coaches Mike Davis Jr. and Mike Davis wait to come out of the tunnel before a game. The TSU Tigers played the UNC Tar Heels in the first round of the 2017 NCAA men’s tournament. Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated TSU Tiger Zach Lofton makes a pass during the game. The TSU Tigers played the UNC Tar Heels in the first round of the 2017 NCAA men’s tournament. Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated TSU Tiger Zach Lofton drives to the basket during the game. The TSU Tigers played the UNC Tar Heels in the first round of the 2017 NCAA men’s tournament. Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated TSU Tiger Demontrae Jefferson questions a call during the game. The TSU Tigers played the UNC Tar Heels in the first round of the 2017 NCAA men’s tournament. Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated Coach Mike Davis talks to his team at halftime during the game. The TSU Tigers played the UNC Tar Heels in the first round of the 2017 NCAA men’s tournament. Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated TSU Tigers Zach Lofton, Ty Bynum, Dulani Robinson, Jamie Rutherford and Lamont Walker listen to the coaching staff before the game. The TSU Tigers played the UNC Tar Heels in the first round of the 2017 NCAA men’s tournament. Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated Assistant coach Mike Davis Jr., Antoine Davis and head coach Mike Davis talk after halftime. The TSU Tigers played the UNC Tar Heels in the first round of the 2017 NCAA men’s tournament. Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated TSU Tiger Demontrae Jefferson drives to the basket during the game. The TSU Tigers played the UNC Tar Heels in the first round of the 2017 NCAA men’s tournament. Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated TSU Tiger Demontrae Jefferson drives to the basket during the game. The TSU Tigers played the UNC Tar Heels in the first round of the 2017 NCAA men’s tournament. Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated TSU Tiger Demontrae Jefferson reacts to a loss to the University of North Carolina. The TSU Tigers played the UNC Tar Heels in the first round of the 2017 NCAA men’s tournament (Michael Starghill Jr. for The Undefeated) Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated TSU Tigers Ty Bynum, Dulani Robinson and Lamont Walker listen to the coaching staff in the locker room. The TSU Tigers played the UNC Tar Heels in the first round of the 2017 NCAA men’s tournament. Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated Brent Lewis is the Senior Photo Editor of The Undefeated and a lover of all things Chicago except Chicago Mix popcorn. #justcheeseplease This Story Tagged: Greenville March Madness Mike Davis NCAA Basketball NCAA Tournament … View All Texas Southern University University of North Carolina