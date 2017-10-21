The 5th Quarter: Alabama State University’s Mighty Marching Hornets

The 5th Quarter in the world of football at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) takes place after the game, when the bands of the two opposing schools battle each other for bragging rights as the best musical performance. These displays of musical showmanship, from the choreographed routines to the song selection, require hundreds of hours of practice and hard work by every member of the team. The Undefeated goes behind the scenes to show what goes into pulling off those amazing performances.