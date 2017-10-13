The 5th Quarter: Howard University’s Showtime Marching Band

From lef: Tuba players Daneen Whitlow-Dixson, Franklin Blankenship, section leader Cameron Franklin, Destiny Moore on trumpet, walk off the field after the pregame show. Howard University’s Showtime Marching Band is part of a long tradition of outstanding bands at HBCU’s. The band practices in the days leading up to a home game against North Carolina Central.

The 5th Quarter in the world of football games at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) takes place after the game, when the bands of the two opposing schools battle each other for bragging rights to the best musical performance. These displays of musical showmanship, from the choreographed routines to the song selection, require a lot of practice and work by every member of the team. The Undefeated takes you behind the scenes to show what goes into pulling off those amazing performances.