The 5th Quarter: Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South



The 5th Quarter in the world of football games at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) takes place after the game, when the bands of the two opposing schools battle each other for bragging rights to the best musical performance. These displays of musical showmanship, from the choreographed routines to the song selection, require a lot of practice and work by every member of the team. Join The Undefeated as we take you behind the scenes to show what goes into pulling off those amazing performances.