HBCU bands

The 5th Quarter: Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South

Behind the scenes with the band as it prepares for a home game against longtime rival Southern University

Kaitlin Mullins
The Sonic Boom Drum Majors, the J-5, energetically take the field for the halftime show. An outstanding frontrunner in HBCU bands, Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of The South Marching Band shows out Saturday against close rival Southern University. Kaitlin Mullins for The Undefeated


The 5th Quarter in the world of football games at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) takes place after the game, when the bands of the two opposing schools battle each other for bragging rights to the best musical performance. These displays of musical showmanship, from the choreographed routines to the song selection, require a lot of practice and work by every member of the team. Join The Undefeated as we take you behind the scenes to show what goes into pulling off those amazing performances.

The Sonic Boom’s drum majors, The J-5, are led by lead drum major Abraham Duffie (left) and Tavares Stewart (right center).

Kaitlin Mullins for The Undefeated

Junior Prancing J-Settes member O’necia Ford stretches into a backbend during an energetic routine Oct. 20.

Kaitlin Mullins for The Undefeated

Sonic Boom members take to the field for an evening practice Oct. 20.

Kaitlin Mullins for The Undefeated

Freshman drummers Marvin Lanier (back) and Delvin Deener (front) practice syncing up on the fence during field practice Oct. 20.

Kaitlin Mullins for The Undefeated

Baritone players line up during section practice Oct. 19.

Kaitlin Mullins for The Undefeated

The Prancing J-Settes ready their wardrobe for the game on Oct. 19 with glitter and glue.

Kaitlin Mullins for The Undefeated

During group practice Oct. 19, Sonic band members practice choreographed movements.

Kaitlin Mullins for The Undefeated

Sonic Boom band members sport scowls and frowns as they march past close rival Southern’s band in the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Oct. 21.

Kaitlin Mullins for The Undefeated

Tevin Jackson, sophomore, stays focused during the game Oct. 21.

Sonic Boom band members show Southern’s band they aren’t impressed by pretending to nap during Zero Quarter, the pregame equivalent to 5th Quarter showdowns, on Oct. 21.

Kaitlin Mullins for The Undefeated

Reidland Chambliss perspires during a warm and humid game day.

Kaitlin Mullins for The Undefeated

The showdowns that are the Zero and 5th quarters have the bands beckoning the other to perform. Players tell their opponents to “go home,” in unison.

Kaitlin Mullins for The Undefeated

The Sonic Boom drum majors, the J-5, energetically take the field for the halftime show.

Kaitlin Mullins for The Undefeated

After a week of practice, the J-Settes take the field for the halftime show.

Kaitlin Mullins for The Undefeated

The Sonic Boom of the South takes the field during halftime Oct. 21.

Kaitlin Mullins for The Undefeated

This Story Tagged: HBCU HBCU bands Jackson State University Photo Photo Galleries View All Sonic Boom of the South The 5th Quarter