The 5th Quarter: Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul

T he 5th Quarter in the world of football games at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) takes place after the game, when the bands of the two opposing schools battle each other for bragging rights to the best musical performance. These displays of musical showmanship, from the choreographed routines to the song selection, require a lot of practice and work by every member of the team. The Undefeated will take you behind the scenes to show what goes into pulling off those amazing performances.
From left: Jordan Jackson, Giovandre St. Cyr and Devin Cash, all drum majors of Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band march through campus on the way back to the band hall after a performance on Sept. 27.
Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated
A member of the drum line of Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band plays her instrument during practice on Sept. 27.
Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated
Mikaela Odom (center) of Texas Southern University’s Motion of the Ocean dance team dances as the band marches through campus on Sept. 27.
Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated
Wendell Shello, a cymbalist in Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band, plays his instrument during practice on Sept. 27.
Michael Starghill, Jr. for The Undefeated
De’Coryn Wright (center) of Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band plays the euphonium during practice on Sept. 27.
Michael Stargill, Jr. for The Undefeated
A flutist in Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band plays his instrument during practice on Sept. 27.
Michael Stargill, Jr. for The Undefeated
Clarence Gibson, the interim director of Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band, snaps along to the music during a practice in the band hall on campus on Sept. 28.
Michael Stargill, Jr. for The Undefeated
Davon James of Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band plays the cymbals during practice in the band hall on Sept. 28.
Michael Stargill, Jr. for The Undefeated
Members of the sousaphone section of Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band march and play during practice on Sept. 28.
Michael Stargill, Jr. for The Undefeated
Associate band director Darryl Singleton (right) watches as members of the Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band perform chair dips for being late to practice on Sept. 28.
Michael Stargill, Jr. for The Undefeated
Assistant band director Christopher Gray leads the band during rehearsal on Sept. 28.
Michael Stargill, Jr. for The Undefeated
(From left to right) Thaddeus Sterling, Adam Landry, Markell Brown, Ian Tynes, Brandon Grace and Avery Gibson, members of the euphonium section of Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band, rehearse after practice on Sept. 27.
Michael Stargill, Jr. for The Undefeated
The Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul marching band plays during one of its final home football games of the season against Alcorn State at BBVA Compass Stadium.
Michael Stargill, Jr. for The Undefeated
Morgan McGown (center) of Texas Southern University’s Motion of the Ocean dance team performs a routine while the band plays during a home football game against Alcorn State at BBVA Compass Stadium on Sept. 29.
Michael Stargill, Jr. for The Undefeated
Interim band director Clarence Gibson directs the Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul marching band during a home football game against Alcorn State at BBVA Compass Stadium on Sept. 29.
Michael Stargill, Jr. for The Undefeated
Jose Martinez (center) of the Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul marching band dances to the sound of the band during a home football game against Alcorn State at BBVA Compass Stadium.
Michael Stargill, Jr. for The Undefeated