Undefeated_HorizLogo_L The NBA rookie style quiz Forget your jump shots, newbie. It’s time to get your design game on.

Whether you’re a rookie or a vet, a day-one fan, or someone who watches whatever NBA game is on in the background, you’re living the dream — the new season of professional basketball is here. And so is that undeniable NBA swag: pro hoopsmen have turned the stroll from the parking lot to the locker room into a runway as influential as any in New York, Paris, or Milan. And postgame looks? Those outfits make more statements than perturbed power forwards. But don’t worry. Upping your own style is not nearly as hard as you might think. Just follow this chart before you shoot your shot.

You are Studied Elegance Check your style profile You are Mr. Classic Check your style profile You are All-American Check your style profile You are Rock’n Baller Check your style profile You are Iconoclast Check your style profile

Previous Next Style Icon Future Candidate Designer Soulmates Share your result: Facebook Twitter

Tap to Launch Quiz