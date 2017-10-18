The NBA rookie style quiz
Forget your jump shots, newbie. It’s time to get your design game on.
Whether you’re a rookie or a vet, a day-one fan, or someone who watches whatever NBA game is on in the background, you’re living the dream — the new season of professional basketball is here. And so is that undeniable NBA swag: pro hoopsmen have turned the stroll from the parking lot to the locker room into a runway as influential as any in New York, Paris, or Milan. And postgame looks? Those outfits make more statements than perturbed power forwards. But don’t worry. Upping your own style is not nearly as hard as you might think. Just follow this chart before you shoot your shot.
Do you need to look good?
Go on with your pleated khaki self
What’s your restaurant vibe?
Your bag is …
If you were rebuilding your personal brand, you’d prefer to be …
Last night was rough. You want to hide your face with …
This isn’t the WWE
Your dream pet would be …
Your ideal jeans are …
You posterized Westbrook, celebrate on …
Your worst nightmare has come true. You have this on your face …
Your favorite head accessory is …
Your bae?
What’s on your wrist?
Your vacation hot spot is …
Guilty pleasure on your playlist would be …
Your fave shirt pattern is …
You represent …
Zendaya is …
Your shorts are …
Your fave footwear is …
Shoulder pads are back, and you are …
Rocking pads that would also work in the NFL.
Do you care what people say about your style?
On every playlist?
All-Star Break. Your drink of choice is …
Your favorite shirt is a …
James … Bond or Baldwin?
You’re presenting an award; you choose a …
If we are picturing you rolling, you’re in a …
My leather is a …
When you stream, it’s …
Fave hue?
Your style is Studied Elegance
- Style Icon
- LeBron James, Dwayne Wade
- Future Candidate
- Dennis Smith Jr. (Dallas Mavericks)
- Designer Soulmates
- Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana, Tom Ford
NBA fashion royalty. Everything they wear, from red carpet to street style, is impeccable and often custom. No one just wakes up this level. It takes years of experimentation, confidence and a very good stylist to get here. The easiest way to start? Go bespoke.
Your style is Mr. Classic
- Style Icon
- Chris Bosh, Kevin Durant
- Future Candidate
- De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings)
- Designer Soulmates
- Giorgio Armani, Hermes, Louis Vuitton
Classic styling doesn’t have to mean you’re a square. You can jazz it up without tiptoeing into edgy. Cuff links, a pocket square, a bold watch or a scarf can illustrate your personality.
Your style is All-American
- Style Icon
- Chris Paul, Stephen Curry
- Future Candidate
- Lonzo Ball (Los Angeles Lakers)
- Designer Soulmates
- Tommy Hilfiger, Dsquared2, Junya Watanabe
European styling (read: tight) is never going to be for everyone. If you want to look good and be comfortable, here’s the only thing you need to know. Your top or your bottom can be loose. NEVER. BOTH.
Your style is Rock’n Baller
- Style Icon
- Tyson Chandler, J.R. Smith
- Future Candidate
- Zach Collins (Portland Trail Blazers)
- Designer Soulmates
- Givenchy, Saint Laurent, Raf Simons
If you exhale swagger, don’t know why all clothes aren’t black, and dream of a second act as a multimedia mogul, this is you. Immediate must-have: biker jacket.
Your style is Iconoclast
- Style Icon
- Russell Westbrook, Nick Young
- Future Candidate
- Markelle Fultz (Philadelphia 76ers)
- Designer Soulmates
- Gucci, Haider Ackermann, Balenciaga
This is not fashion for people who skulk out of news conferences. For you, fashion needs to be an expression of just how exceptional you are or it’s pointless. If you’re worried about Twitter making fun of you, remember this: Nobody ever became fashion royalty without a stop here.
