The Ryan Gosling Oscar meme was the whisper heard ’round the world

The best part of watching any awards show is seeing the memes that are sure to follow. And during the 2017 Academy Awards last night, of course, the internet delivered. There was dozens of things for audience members to react to — whether it was Viola Davis’ gripping speech or host Jimmy Kimmel’s cringe-worthy “jokes,” a lot happened at the Oscars. And if you were lucky enough to be in the crowd, it was pretty hard to hide your reaction to some of this stuff. No one was safe, including Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling.

The evening’s host, Kimmel brought a group of tourists on stage in the middle of the awards show, where they were greeted by several of the celebrities in the audience. One of these celebrities happened to be Gosling, who took the opportunity to whisper a few sweet nothings into the ear of one unsuspecting guest, Vickie. Of course we have no idea what he said, but the internet waits for nobody, and speculation began to swirl within minutes. The internet is truly the gift that just keeps on giving. Here are some of the funniest takes on “the whisper” heard round the world.

When Ryan Gosling scats in your ear. #Oscars2017 pic.twitter.com/HGFeczhbM7 — Allana Harkin (@AllanaHarkin) February 27, 2017

Ryan Gosling is wearing Gucci and the Arthur fist meme. So trendy. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DD0kwL8HfF — Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) February 27, 2017

I would've voted for Obama for a third term pic.twitter.com/BdsWRPWzyh — Billy Shakes 🇸🇱 (@jawnbrown) February 27, 2017

Gosling: The dog dies at the end of Marley and Me pic.twitter.com/Y7WjJfTmFw — Josh the Memelord (@PyrrhonWheatley) February 27, 2017

Casey Affleck beat Ryan Gosling, Andrew Garfield AND Denzel Washington? Lmao okay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5SvCavNE4a — Ani (@dayaniifletcher) February 27, 2017

ryan gosling did a pixie face when casey affleck won his award…. pic.twitter.com/BKsxv6zIhP — ryan 🐾 (@whittingham96) February 27, 2017

gosling literally had her SHOOK and ready to dump her fiancé on live television lmao #oscars pic.twitter.com/v4KSO8ABFY — joe malunda™ (@maloonds) February 27, 2017

"Then she said saw Meek at All-Star weekend, and apparently he was spilling all the tea." pic.twitter.com/JeVeW4vvUW — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) February 27, 2017

"When you get home, type 'Ryan Gosling Jodeci Mickey Mouse Club' into Google." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hTAJvM90i6 — Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) February 27, 2017

Gertrude “Trudy” Joseph is a senior at UMass Amherst and intern with The Undefeated. She will probably be either the youngest “Gertrude” you will ever meet or the only “Gertrude” you will ever meet. From the birthplace of basketball (shout to the entire 413), Trudy believes the “Kobe System” is the single most important commercial of our time.