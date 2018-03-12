The Stop: Racial profiling of drivers leaves legacy of anger and fear

Woody Vereen, at the spot where police pulled him over and illegally searched him while his frightened sons watched from the backseat.

By Michael Fletcher Photographs by Wayne Lawrence

An idyllic afternoon of Little League baseball followed by pizza and Italian ice turned harrowing when two police officers in Bridgeport, Connecticut, stopped Woodrow Vereen Jr. for driving through a yellow light.

A music minister at his church, Vereen struggled to maintain eye contact with his young sons as one of the officers instructed Vereen, who is black, to get out of the car and lean over the trunk, and then patted him down. Vereen could see tears welling in the eyes of his 7- and 3-year-old sons as they peered through the rear window. He cringed as folks at a nearby bus stop watched one of the officers look through his car.

He never consented to the 2015 search, which turned up nothing illegal. The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut sued on behalf of Vereen, alleging that police searched him without probable cause. Last year, two years after the incident, he received a settlement from the city. His tickets — for running a light and not carrying proof of insurance — were dismissed.

Yet the stop lives with him.

Traffic stops — the most common interaction between police and the public — have become a focal point in the debate about race, law enforcement, and equality in America. A disproportionate share of the estimated 20 million police traffic stops in the United States each year involve black drivers, even though they are no more likely to break traffic laws than whites. Black and Hispanic motorists are more likely than whites to be searched by police, although they are no more likely to be carrying contraband.

Across the country, law-abiding black and Hispanic drivers are left frightened and humiliated by the inordinate attention they receive from police, who too often see them as criminals. Such treatment leaves blacks and Hispanics feeling violated, angry, and wary of police and their motives.









“You’re pulled over simply for no other reason than you fit a description and the description is that you’re black.” Read their stories

Activists have taken to the streets to protest police shootings of unarmed black people. Athletes, including NFL players, have knelt or raised clenched fists during the singing of the national anthem at sports events to try to shine a light on lingering inequality.

Vereen had always told his children that the police were real-life superheroes. Now that story had to change. “Everything I told them seems to be untrue,” said Vereen, 34. “Why is this superhero trying to hurt my dad? Why is this superhero doing this to us? He is supposed to be on our side.”

The first time my now-28-year-old son was stopped by police, he was a high school student in Baltimore. He was headed to a barbershop when he was startled by flashing lights and the sight of two police cars pulling up behind him. The stop lasted just a few minutes and resulted in no ticket. It seems the cops just wanted to check him out. My son’s fear morphed into indignation when an officer returned his license, saying, “A lot of vehicles like yours are stolen.” He was driving a Honda Civic, one of the most popular cars on the road.

“A very familiar feeling comes each time I’m stopped. And that’s the same feeling I got the first time I was stopped, when I was 17 years old.”

Shaken by cases in which seemingly routine traffic stops turn deadly, many black parents rehearse with their children what to do if they are pulled over: Lower your car window so officers have a clear line of sight, turn on the interior lights, keep your hands visible, have your license and registration accessible, and for God’s sake, let the officer know you are reaching for them so he doesn’t shoot you.

Drivers of all races worry about running afoul of the rules of the road. But blacks and Hispanics, in particular, also worry about being stopped if they are driving a nice car in a modest or upscale community, a raggedy car in a mostly white one, or any kind of car in a high-crime area. It affects everyone, from ministers and professional athletes to lawyers and the super-rich.

“It’s been more times than I care to remember,” said Robert F. Smith, 55, a private equity titan and philanthropist, when asked how often he thinks he has been racially profiled. Smith, with a net worth of more than $3 billion, is listed by Forbes as the nation’s wealthiest African-American. Yet he still dreads being pulled over.

“A very familiar feeling comes each time I’m stopped,” he said. “And that’s the same feeling I got the first time I was stopped, when I was 17 years old.”

Rosie Villegas-Smith, a Mexican-born U.S. citizen who has lived in Phoenix for 28 years, has been stopped a couple of times by Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies, who are notorious for using allegations of minor traffic violations to check the immigration status of Hispanic drivers.

In 2011 federal investigators found that the department pulled over Hispanic drivers up to nine times more often than other motorists. The stops were part of a crackdown on undocumented immigrants ordered by Joe Arpaio, the Maricopa County sheriff from 1993 to 2016.

Courts ruled the stops illegal, but Arpaio pressed ahead and was found guilty of criminal contempt in July 2017. President Donald Trump — who has stoked racial tensions by bashing immigrants, protesting athletes, and others — pardoned Arpaio the following month. Arpaio recently announced plans to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

The statistics on traffic stops elsewhere are spotty — neither uniformly available nor comprehensive — but they show the same pattern of blacks and Hispanics being stopped and searched more frequently than others. The disparity spans the nation, affecting drivers in urban, suburban, and rural areas. Men are more at risk than women, and for black men, being disproportionately singled out is virtually a universal experience.

A 2017 study in Connecticut, one of the few states that collect and analyze comprehensive traffic-stop data, found that police disproportionately pull over black and Hispanic drivers during daylight hours, when officers can more easily see who is behind the wheel. Many police departments have policies and training to prevent racial profiling, but those rules can get lost in day-to-day police work.

“One reason minorities are stopped disproportionately is because police see violations where they are,” said Louis Dekmar, president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, who runs the Police Department in LaGrange, Georgia. “Crime is often significantly higher in minority neighborhoods than elsewhere. And that is where we allocate our resources. That is the paradox.”

Too often, officers treat minorities driving in mostly white areas as suspect, Dekmar said. “It’s wrong, and there is no excuse for that,” he said.







“I felt embarrassed. Emasculated. I felt absolutely like I had no rights.” Watch: The feeling of being stopped

Robert L. Wilkins was a public defender in 1992 when he and several family members were stopped by a Maryland state trooper while returning to Washington, D.C., from his grandfather’s funeral in Chicago. The trooper accused them of speeding, then asked to search their rented Cadillac. “If you’ve got nothing to hide, then what’s your problem?” the trooper said when they objected to the search on principle.

The trooper made them wait for a drug-sniffing dog. As Wilkins and his family stood on the side of the highway, a German shepherd sniffed “seemingly every square inch of the car’s exterior,” Wilkins recalled. Before long, there were five or six police cars around them. At one point, Wilkins, now a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, noticed a white couple and their two children staring as they rode by. He imagined that they thought the worst: “They’re putting two and two together and getting five,” he said. “They see black people and they’re thinking, ‘These are bad people.’ ”

Wilkins filed a class-action suit alleging an illegal search and racial profiling, and the state of Maryland settled, largely because of an unearthed police document that had warned troopers to be on the lookout for black men in rental cars, who were suspected of ferrying crack cocaine. The settlement required state police to keep statistics on the race and ethnicity of drivers who were stopped. A second suit forced police to revamp their complaint system. Those changes brought some improvement, and racial disparities in traffic stops in Maryland were cut in half.

What lingers, though, is the indignity and anger that drivers feel over being singled out. “There’s a power that they want to exert, that you have to experience. And what do you do about it?” Smith said. “There’s an embedded terror in our community, and that’s just wrong.”

About this story: The Undefeated teamed up with National Geographic to ask people of color across the U.S. what it’s like to be racially profiled during a traffic stop, and the ripple effect such incidents can have on families and communities. This report also appears in the April issue of National Geographic Magazine and online at natgeo.com/theraceissue.

“You’re pulled over simply for no other reason than you fit a description and the description is that you’re black.” The Profiled Young and old, famous or just regular folks, drivers from Chicago to small-town Connecticut, Phoenix to rural Maryland, share their stories about being stopped by police without cause. Those experiences changed how and where they drive and damaged their trust in the police. Photographs by Wayne Lawrence for National Geographic Magazine Anquan Boldin and C.J. Jones (right) Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin retired from football last year in part because of the 2015 killing of his cousin, Corey Jones, who was shot by a plainclothes police officer while calling for a tow truck from his disabled SUV. Boldin has struggled to reconcile his memory of Jones — always smiling, never confrontational — with his violent death. He thinks few whites fully grasp the daily indignities endured by many African-Americans. Growing up in Florida, Boldin remembers going to stores with his friends and being let in only one at a time. As a millionaire athlete, he has been pulled over by police on numerous occasions. Now, his cousin is dead. “As a young kid, you know something’s not right, but you can’t quite put your finger on it,” Boldin said. “And then, the older you get, the more you realize exactly what it is.” Woody Vereen Bridgeport, Conn. Woody Vereen, a former Morehouse College football player and a music minister at his church, was taking his two young sons for Italian ice in 2015 when two Bridgeport, Connecticut, police officers pulled him over for allegedly running a yellow light. Vereen produced his license and registration and the police asked for permission to search his car. Vereen refused, but he was still ordered out of his car and frisked. His vehicle was searched as his two frightened sons looked on. The officers found nothing, but they gave Vereen tickets for allegedly running the light and not carrying proof of car insurance. Vereen sued, alleging the police searched him without probable cause. Last year, he won a settlement from the city of Bridgeport and a judge dismissed both tickets. Robyn Porter New Haven, Conn. Robyn Porter was a newly minted member of the Connecticut House of Representatives when a New Haven police officer pulled her over in 2014. Before she could ask why she was being stopped, “I need to make sure your plates aren’t stolen,” she recalls him saying. He took her license and registration and warned that it would be a “serious federal offense” if the legislative plates on her car were not hers. They were her plates, of course, and the officer was contrite afterward. Still, the whole encounter left Porter angry. “I asked myself, ‘Wow, where is this coming from?’ I just can’t fathom how he came to the conclusion that I had stolen plates.” “I don’t think, in this country, breaking down on the side of the road should be a death sentence for anyone. And, for what my family is going through at this moment, I don’t wish that on anybody.” Daniel Magos Phoenix, Ariz. Daniel Magos was headed to a home improvement job in 2009 when a Maricopa County, Arizona, sheriff’s deputy slowed his cruiser and stared at him and his wife, Eva. Before long, the officer pulled them over. He demanded their driver’s licenses, searched Eva’s purse and frisked Daniel but found nothing. Finally, the deputy let them go, leaving the Magoses embarrassed and furious. Daniel, now 71, joined a class-action lawsuit that proved the department, then led by Sheriff Joe Arpaio, engaged in racial profiling and unlawful traffic stops in their crackdown on illegal immigrants. Both Magos and his wife were U.S. citizens, yet their brown skin caused them to be caught in Arpaio’s dragnet. Eva Magos took the humiliation of the stop to her grave. She died in 2016 at age 76. Robert Wilkins Cumberland, Md. The term “driving while black” had not yet entered the lexicon when Robert Wilkins and three family members were pulled over by a Maryland state trooper while returning from his grandfather’s funeral in 1992. The trooper claimed they were speeding, but before writing a ticket he asked to search their rented Cadillac. Wilkins, a lawyer, refused for reasons both legal and practical: There was no cause for a search, plus he had to be in court in a few hours. Still, the trooper summoned a drug-sniffing dog, which found no contraband, and Wilkins and his family were let go. Wilkins, now a federal appeals court judge, sued and in 1995 won a settlement. It required Maryland troopers to document the race of drivers stopped on the state’s highways, data that provided hard evidence that racial profiling is real. Perrell Bess Hickory, N.C. Perrell Bess was taking a shortcut through his hometown of Hickory, North Carolina, in 2013 when he saw police lights in his rearview mirror. Right away, the aspiring lawyer and his wife knew what to do. He pulled over and got his license out, while his wife fished for the registration from the glove compartment. He put his window down and his hands on the steering wheel. The police were firing questions: “Whose car are you driving? Where are you coming from at this time of night?” But once they ran Bess’ license, there were no more questions and no ticket. The only explanation offered for the stop was an unlikely one: “We couldn’t see your tag. Your tag was dirty.” Bess was incredulous. He had washed his car the previous day. James Newman III New Haven, Conn. James Newman III, pastor of New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church in New Haven, Connecticut, was driving a friend to the store last summer when he was startled by the flashing lights of a police car pulling him over. “Do you have a gun in your car?” the officer asked. Newman was bewildered. Soon more police pulled up, and Newman was told to get out and put his hands on the side of his car. That’s when a police captain he knew arrived on the scene. He told his officers to stand down. There had been reports of gunshots in the area, and the officers thought Newman may have been responsible. They did not know that he was a minister or that he worked with police on anti-violence initiatives. “I looked like I could have had a gun in my car, I guess,” Newman said. “I shouldn’t have to prove that I have some sort of legitimate reason to be on the highway. We should be 150 years beyond black folks having to have their papers to show that they’re free, you know?” Robert Smith Denver, Colo. Robert Smith, a multibillionaire software investor, says he was 17 the first time he was stopped by police. Since then, it has happened repeatedly. Once, an officer crossed the median of a four-lane highway and pulled him over because Smith’s new car had temporary — and legal — tags. Another time, he was in a sports car headed to the gym at 6 a.m. when he was stopped and cited for driving through a school crossing light. Smith timed and recorded the flashing light before going to court to prove the light was not yet on at the hour he drove by. Smith said the constant police scrutiny is infuriating and exhausting. “Here you are, a middle-aged African-American male, driving a nice car, not doing anything wrong, yet you are followed. You know they are pulling your plates.” Richard Jackson Chicago, Ill. Richard Jackson says he has been stopped by police six times since he returned to Chicago in 2012 after serving 11 years in the Navy. Now a federal immigration officer, Jackson stands his ground if he thinks he has been stopped unfairly. In 2016, officers pulled him over as he was driving into the back of his home on the city’s West Side and gave him two tickets, saying he ran a stop sign and cut them off — allegations Jackson called bogus. Jackson fought the tickets in court, and as he has done at least five other times, he won. Afterward, he had a dash cam installed in his car to document interactions with police — adding to the estimated $5,000 he has spent on lawyers and equipment to combat the traffic stops. Jahmal Cole Chicago, Ill. Jahmal Cole, who runs a Chicago youth organization, was riding near his neighborhood Walmart last year with his wife and 6-year-old daughter when he was pulled over by police for the fourth time in two months, he said. The officer said Cole was not wearing a seat belt, although he was. Once the officer ran his license and checked his registration, Cole was free to go — no ticket, no nothing. Cole believes the cops stop black men for the slightest of reasons in Chicago’s toughest neighborhoods as part of a misguided crime-fighting strategy. But he knows firsthand that interaction with police can have deadly consequences. His aunt, Bettie Jones, was accidentally shot and killed by a Chicago police officer whom she called to her home in 2015 to restrain a mentally ill teen who was threatening a family member with a baseball bat. “I felt embarrassed. Emasculated. I felt absolutely like I had no rights.” Unwarranted traffic stops are so common that black and Latino drivers prepare themselves in advance. They mentally rehearse how to act during the stop in hopes that the officer won’t become violent. But the knowledge that they were stopped simply for their appearance leaves a bad taste that never goes away. Video by National Geographic



Close