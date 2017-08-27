BIG3 League

The undefeated Trilogy takes home the first BIG3 championship trophy

AAron Ontiveroz
Trilogy is introduced before playing 3 Headed Monsters during the Big3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated

    Ice Cube sits courtside during the BIG3 third-place game at the MGM Garden Arena.

Ladies of the BIG3 warm up before introductions during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena.

AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated

BIG3 gear on sale on the concourse during the BIG3 third-place game at the MGM Garden Arena.

AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated

Cedric the Entertainer entertains folks in the back hallways during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena.

AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (No. 7) of 3 Headed Monsters receives an inbound pass against Trilogy during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. Trilogy won the title 50-46.

AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated

Rashard Lewis (No. 9) of 3 Headed Monsters fouls James White (No. 8) of Trilogy during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena.

AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (No. 7) of 3 Headed Monsters shoots over Al Harrington (No. 3) of Trilogy during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena.

AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated

Fans watch a halftime performance by Cardi B during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena.

AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated

Cardi B performs at halftime during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena.

AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated

Cardi B performs at halftime as Ice Cube and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson watch during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena.

AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated

Flavor Flav works the scene courtside during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena.

AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated

Kareem Rush (No. 21) of 3 Headed Monsters is blocked by Rashad McCants (No. 32) of Trilogy during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena.

AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated

Al Harrington (No. 3) of Trilogy battles Kwame Brown (No. 54) of 3 Headed Monsters down low during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena.

AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated

Al Harrington (No. 3) of Trilogy and Rashard Lewis (No. 9) of 3 Headed Monsters tangle during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. Trilogy captured the league’s first league title by beating 3 Headed Monsters 50-46.

AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated

James White (No. 8) of Trilogy hugs Rashad McCants (No. 32) after McCants’ game-winning shot during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. Trilogy captured the first league title by beating 3 Headed Monsters 50-46.

AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated

Kenyon Martin (No.. 4) of Trilogy hugs head coach Rick Mahorn of Trilogy after winning the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. Trilogy captured the first league title by beating 3 Headed Monsters 50-46.

AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated

Trilogy bows for fans after winning the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. Trilogy captured the first league title by beating 3 Headed Monsters 50-46.

AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated

Brent Lewis is the Senior Photo Editor of The Undefeated and a lover of all things Chicago except Chicago Mix popcorn. #justcheeseplease

This Story Tagged: BIG3 League Ice Cube Photo Galleries