BIG3 League The undefeated Trilogy takes home the first BIG3 championship trophy AAron Ontiveroz August 27, 2017 Trilogy is introduced before playing 3 Headed Monsters during the Big3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated Ice Cube sits courtside during the BIG3 third-place game at the MGM Garden Arena. Ladies of the BIG3 warm up before introductions during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated BIG3 gear on sale on the concourse during the BIG3 third-place game at the MGM Garden Arena. AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated Cedric the Entertainer entertains folks in the back hallways during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (No. 7) of 3 Headed Monsters receives an inbound pass against Trilogy during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. Trilogy won the title 50-46. AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated Rashard Lewis (No. 9) of 3 Headed Monsters fouls James White (No. 8) of Trilogy during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (No. 7) of 3 Headed Monsters shoots over Al Harrington (No. 3) of Trilogy during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated Fans watch a halftime performance by Cardi B during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated Cardi B performs at halftime during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated Cardi B performs at halftime as Ice Cube and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson watch during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated Flavor Flav works the scene courtside during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated Kareem Rush (No. 21) of 3 Headed Monsters is blocked by Rashad McCants (No. 32) of Trilogy during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated Al Harrington (No. 3) of Trilogy battles Kwame Brown (No. 54) of 3 Headed Monsters down low during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated Al Harrington (No. 3) of Trilogy and Rashard Lewis (No. 9) of 3 Headed Monsters tangle during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. Trilogy captured the league's first league title by beating 3 Headed Monsters 50-46. AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated James White (No. 8) of Trilogy hugs Rashad McCants (No. 32) after McCants' game-winning shot during the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. Trilogy captured the first league title by beating 3 Headed Monsters 50-46. AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated Kenyon Martin (No.. 4) of Trilogy hugs head coach Rick Mahorn of Trilogy after winning the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. Trilogy captured the first league title by beating 3 Headed Monsters 50-46. AAron Ontiveroz for The Undefeated Trilogy bows for fans after winning the BIG3 championship game at the MGM Garden Arena. Trilogy captured the first league title by beating 3 Headed Monsters 50-46.