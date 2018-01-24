The Undefeated’s 2018 NBA All-Star snub team

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – DECEMBER 23: Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on in the first half against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on December 23, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George was recovering from a broken leg the last time he didn’t play in the NBA All-Star Game.

The four-time All-Star is widely considered one of the top 15 NBA players. He’s also one of the top defenders and averages better than 20 points playing alongside renowned scorers Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

The Southern California native’s all-around game, scoring and reputation wasn’t enough to earn an All-Star bid, but it did land him on The Undefeated’s second annual NBA All-Star snub team.

Seven All-Star reserves from each conference were revealed Tuesday night after the coaches voted. The 14 reserves will be added to a pool of 10 starters who will be selected for two teams on Thursday by All-Star leading vote-getters LeBron James and Stephen Curry. The teams will play against each other in the All-Star Game on Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.

Although members of the snub team will not get an all-expenses paid trip to Los Angeles next month, we’re happy to offer one of our Undefeated hats that has been popularized by Western Conference All-Star Kevin Durant as a consolation gift.

Like Tupac said, “You are appreciated.” The 2018 NBA All-Star snub team:

Guard: Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers

Stats: 23.1 points per game, 5.1 assists, 2.6 rebounds

Comment: The legend of Lou Williams did not get another chapter with an NBA All-Star bid. There has been no one hotter in January than Williams, averaging 29.2 points this month entering Tuesday. That was not enough to persuade the Western Conference coaches to make him a first-time All-Star. The Los Angeles Clippers’ record and the long list of talented West guards made it tough for Williams to make the cut.

Lol — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) January 23, 2018

Guard: Chris Paul, Houston Rockets

Stats: 19.1 points per game, 8.9 assists, 5.9 rebounds

Comment: The Rockets entered Tuesday with the West’s second-best record, but that didn’t get Chris Paul off the All-Star bubble. The biggest reason that Paul was not selected was that he has missed 19 games to injury. The nine-time All-Star will miss the midseason classic, but the good news is he won’t have to answer questions about his Clippers days and the recent locker room square off at Staples Center.

FRONTCOURT: Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

Stats: 20.8 points per game, 3 assists, 5.5 rebounds

Comment: Paul George missed the 2014-15 season with a broken leg but returned to make the All-Star Game in 2016 and 2017. The Thunder’s late winning ways didn’t help George and Anthony join teammate Westbrook on this year’s All-Star team. George has shown that he is an NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate, but that didn’t get him over the hump. Could this snub affect his free agency decision?

Frontcourt: Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

Stats: 22.7 points per game 7.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists

Comment: The five-time NBA All-Star has not played in the All-Star since 2015 and was snubbed again. The Clippers’ late rally didn’t aid Blake Griffin’s prospects of making the team despite solid statistics. There will not be a representative from the Clippers or the Los Angeles Lakers playing in their home arena for the All-Star Game.

Frontcourt: Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons

Stats: 14.3 points per game, 15 rebounds, 1.2 blocks

Comment: Andre Drummond is leading the NBA in rebounding per game and typically offers a double-double nightly. The Detroit Pistons’ lackluster record, however, kept the 6-foot-11, 280-pounder from earning his second All-Star nod. There was hope that Drummond would make it and play against his rival, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Guess I gotta start doing back flips after every point I score to get attention around here! Lmao on to the next — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 24, 2018

WILD CARD: Dwight Howard, Charlotte Hornets

Stats: 15.5 points per game, 12.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks

Comment: Dwight Howard has had a resurgence of a season with no drama off the court. The Charlotte Hornets’ record, however, is a disappointing 11th in the Eastern Conference entering Tuesday. The good news for Howard is he is an All-Star-caliber player again.

WILD CaRD: Ben Simmons, PHILADELPHIA 76ers

Stats: 16.3 points per game, 7.2 assists, 7.9 rebounds

Comment: While his outspoken All-Star teammate Embiid gets most of the accolades, Simmons has been a triple-double threat nightly for the Sixers. Philadelphia, however, was lucky to get one All-Star with its lackluster record. Don’t be surprised if Simmons is an All-Star next season.

Honorable mention: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic, Pistons forward Tobias Harris, Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, Hornets guard Kemba Walker.