The Undefeated’s best photos of Year One

A year ago, The Undefeated walked into the intersection of sports, race and culture and called it home. In that year, we have explored that space and found stories about people ranging from reality TV stars to sports stars to President Barack Obama. The great pictures with those stories build a narrative that words alone cannot provide. They not only bring you into the reality of another person but also create an emotional connection that you can only get by looking them in the eye.
That is what a diverse group of photographers achieved over the last year in The Undefeated. They have shown you moments of joy and excitement. They have also shown you moments of anger and sorrow. Yet, above all, they have begun to show you what is life for African-Americans and what it truly means to be Undefeated.
Marq Stephens, 19, takes a break from a basketball game to show off his tattoos, which read “Flint Made.” The scar on his chest is from surgery after a cardiac arrest in his teenage years.
Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated
Misty Copeland goes through leg stretches while preparing to take part in her first class with the Cuban National Ballet on Nov. 15, 2016, in Havana.
Brent Lewis/The Undefeated
Members of the Dancing Dolls of Jackson, Mississippi, prepare for a competition. The Dancing Dolls are the center of the Lifetime show “Bring It!”
Andrea Morales for The Undefeated
The North Carolina A&T Aggies band performs during the Howard homecoming game on Oct. 22, 2016, in Washington, D.C.
Brent Lewis/The Undefeated
Running back Tarik Cohen walks into Aggie Stadium at North Carolina A&T University after being drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.
Madeline Gray for The Undefeated
NBA draft prospect Marquese Chriss, left, poses for a portrait at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York. At right, Jaylen Brown is selected as the No. 3 pick during the 2016 NBA draft.
Sam Hodgson for The Undefeated
Jayen “JJ” Crawford practices on a kid-sized hoop at the family home on the edge of Lake Washington in Seattle. His father is Jamal Crawford, a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
Jordan Stead for The Undefeated
Snoop Dogg goes up for a shot while Ja Rule attempts to defend at the Antonio Brown Super Slam during Super Bowl week on Feb. 4 in Houston.
Brent Lewis/The Undefeated
Tyquan Winn rides his bike around police during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 18, 2016.
Maddie McGarvey for The Undefeated
A battered limousine is set on fire by protesters after Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20.
Willie J. Allen Jr. for The Undefeated
Chris Byrd, 24, holds on to a bucking bull during the bull riding competition at the Bill Pickett Rodeo.
Katrina Britney Davis for The Undefeated
Four-star basketball recruit Tremont Waters in New Haven, Connecticut.
Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated
Simone Biles poses for a portrait at her gym, World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas, just outside of Houston on May 20, 2016.
Common and Serena Williams sit down for an interview at Urban Vintage cafe in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.
Demetrius Freeman for The Undefeated
Keyaria Davis and her boyfriend, East Side junior Robert Shorter, embrace each other after his team’s victory over Cleveland High School in Cleveland, Mississippi.
Andrea Morales for The Undefeated
The East Side High School team huddles in Cleveland, Mississippi.
Andrea Morales for The Undefeated
Colin Kaepernick picks his Afro before going on air live with ESPN during his “Know Your Rights” event in Oakland, California.
Katrina Britney Davis for The Undefeated
Deanna Whitlow of Northeast D.C. participates in the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Maddie McGarvey for The Undefeated
A woman poses during the Harlem Derby event at the Red Rooster in Harlem, New York.
Melissa Bunni Elian for The Undefeated
Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, at NYU Law School’s Furman Hall in Manhattan, New York, on April 8. Stevenson is a public interest lawyer who has dedicated his career to helping the poor, the incarcerated and people on death row.
Demetrius Freeman for The Undefeated
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields pauses after practice for her debut professional fight against Franchon Crews.
Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated
Nadine McKenzie, the mother of Shamoya McKenzie, a 13-year old star basketball player who was shot and killed last year near her home in Mount Vernon, New York, by a local man, David Hardy, who intended to shoot a gang member.
Elias Williams for The Undefeated
Wendell Carter Jr. is a five-star recruit from Pace Academy and signed to play at Duke in the fall.
Ryan Gibson for The Undefeated
Brent Lewis is the Senior Photo Editor of The Undefeated and a lover of all things Chicago except Chicago Mix popcorn. #justcheeseplease