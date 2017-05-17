The Undefeated’s best photos of Year One

President Barack Obama laughs while on a break during ESPN’s The Undefeated: A Conversation with The President: Sports, Race and Achievement at the Alumni-Foundation Event Center on the campus of North Carolina A&T on October 11, 2016 in Greensboro, N.C.

A year ago, The Undefeated walked into the intersection of sports, race and culture and called it home. In that year, we have explored that space and found stories about people ranging from reality TV stars to sports stars to President Barack Obama. The great pictures with those stories build a narrative that words alone cannot provide. They not only bring you into the reality of another person but also create an emotional connection that you can only get by looking them in the eye.

That is what a diverse group of photographers achieved over the last year in The Undefeated. They have shown you moments of joy and excitement. They have also shown you moments of anger and sorrow. Yet, above all, they have begun to show you what is life for African-Americans and what it truly means to be Undefeated.