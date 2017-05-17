The Photo Bomb

The Undefeated’s best photos of Year One

A look into the lives of African-Americans and what it means to live Undefeated

President Barack Obama laughs while on a break during ESPN’s The Undefeated: A Conversation with The President: Sports, Race and Achievement at the Alumni-Foundation Event Center on the campus of North Carolina A&T on October 11, 2016 in Greensboro, N.C. Brent Lewis/The Undefeated

A year ago, The Undefeated walked into the intersection of sports, race and culture and called it home. In that year, we have explored that space and found stories about people ranging from reality TV stars to sports stars to President Barack Obama. The great pictures with those stories build a narrative that words alone cannot provide. They not only bring you into the reality of another person but also create an emotional connection that you can only get by looking them in the eye.

That is what a diverse group of photographers achieved over the last year in The Undefeated. They have shown you moments of joy and excitement. They have also shown you moments of anger and sorrow. Yet, above all, they have begun to show you what is life for African-Americans and what it truly means to be Undefeated.

Marq Stephens, 19, takes a break from a basketball game to show off his tattoos, which read “Flint Made.” The scar on his chest is from surgery after a cardiac arrest in his teenage years.

Brett Carlsen for The Undefeated

Misty Copeland goes through leg stretches while preparing to take part in her first class with the Cuban National Ballet on Nov. 15, 2016, in Havana.

Brent Lewis/The Undefeated

Members of the Dancing Dolls of Jackson, Mississippi, prepare for a competition. The Dancing Dolls are the center of the Lifetime show “Bring It!”

Andrea Morales for The Undefeated

The North Carolina A&T Aggies band performs during the Howard homecoming game on Oct. 22, 2016, in Washington, D.C.

Brent Lewis/The Undefeated

Running back Tarik Cohen walks into Aggie Stadium at North Carolina A&T University after being drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Madeline Gray for The Undefeated

NBA draft prospect Marquese Chriss, left, poses for a portrait at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York. At right, Jaylen Brown is selected as the No. 3 pick during the 2016 NBA draft.

Sam Hodgson for The Undefeated

Jayen “JJ” Crawford practices on a kid-sized hoop at the family home on the edge of Lake Washington in Seattle. His father is Jamal Crawford, a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Jordan Stead for The Undefeated

Snoop Dogg goes up for a shot while Ja Rule attempts to defend at the Antonio Brown Super Slam during Super Bowl week on Feb. 4 in Houston.

Brent Lewis/The Undefeated

Tyquan Winn rides his bike around police during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 18, 2016.

Maddie McGarvey for The Undefeated

A battered limousine is set on fire by protesters after Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20.

Willie J. Allen Jr. for The Undefeated

Chris Byrd, 24, holds on to a bucking bull during the bull riding competition at the Bill Pickett Rodeo.

Katrina Britney Davis for The Undefeated

Four-star basketball recruit Tremont Waters in New Haven, Connecticut.

Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated

Simone Biles poses for a portrait at her gym, World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas, just outside of Houston on May 20, 2016.

Common and Serena Williams sit down for an interview at Urban Vintage cafe in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

Demetrius Freeman for The Undefeated

Keyaria Davis and her boyfriend, East Side junior Robert Shorter, embrace each other after his team’s victory over Cleveland High School in Cleveland, Mississippi.

Andrea Morales for The Undefeated

The East Side High School team huddles in Cleveland, Mississippi.

Andrea Morales for The Undefeated

Colin Kaepernick picks his Afro before going on air live with ESPN during his “Know Your Rights” event in Oakland, California.

Katrina Britney Davis for The Undefeated

Deanna Whitlow of Northeast D.C. participates in the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Maddie McGarvey for The Undefeated

A woman poses during the Harlem Derby event at the Red Rooster in Harlem, New York.

Melissa Bunni Elian for The Undefeated

Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, at NYU Law School’s Furman Hall in Manhattan, New York, on April 8. Stevenson is a public interest lawyer who has dedicated his career to helping the poor, the incarcerated and people on death row.

Demetrius Freeman for The Undefeated

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields pauses after practice for her debut professional fight against Franchon Crews.

Anthony Geathers for The Undefeated

Nadine McKenzie, the mother of Shamoya McKenzie, a 13-year old star basketball player who was shot and killed last year near her home in Mount Vernon, New York, by a local man, David Hardy, who intended to shoot a gang member.

Elias Williams for The Undefeated

Wendell Carter Jr. is a five-star recruit from Pace Academy and signed to play at Duke in the fall.

Ryan Gibson for The Undefeated

