The Undefeated’s Clinton Yates, Aaron Dodson to host radio special on Jackie Robinson

American baseball player Jackie Robinson (1919 – 1972) of the Brooklyn Dodgers in action sliding past the other players towards home plate during a baseball game, 1948.

On April 15, 1947, Jack Roosevelt Robinson debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier as the first African-American to play in the big leagues.

Seventy years to the day, we remember and honor the man who forever changed the landscape of sports and civil rights in the United States with an ESPN Radio special hosted by The Undefeated’s Clinton Yates and Aaron Dodson on Saturday, which is also Jackie Robinson Day, an annually observed leaguewide tradition adopted by Major League Baseball in 2004.

During the two-hour show, Clinton and Dodson will discuss No. 42’s lasting legacy, the unveiling of a 10-foot bronze statue of Robinson at Dodger Stadium on Saturday and the current state of African-American representation in Major League Baseball. They will be joined by special guests such as Ken Burns, the award-winning filmmaker of the documentary miniseries Baseball and 2016 film Jackie Robinson.

Tune in to the special Saturday on ESPN Radio from 12-2 p.m. EST.