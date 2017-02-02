The Undefeated’s Super Bowl forum will cover the cost of taking a public stand

The Undefeated is making its mark on Super Bowl weekend in Houston with two panel discussions.

On Friday, ESPN’s The Undefeated Presents: A Conversation on Race, Sports & Culture will take place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts’ Wortham Theatre.

The public forum is being held with the University of Houston’s Jack J. Valenti School of Communication and its African-American studies program. The first panel, moderated by Undefeated senior entertainment writer Kelley L. Carter, will include actor Anthony Anderson and New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall. It will explore professional responsibility, personal passion and the challenges that come with speaking openly about personal beliefs as public figures.

The second panel, moderated by Undefeated senior NFL writer Jason Reid, will feature Undefeated senior writer Domonique Foxworth, ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest, all former pro football players, who will discuss their transition from playing sports to analyzing and writing about them for a living.

Both discussions will be streamed live on theundefeated.com.