There’s finally more black men in Barbie’s world

March 9, 1959: Mattel’s Barbie doll made her first appearance in toy stores.

June 20: @Barbie tweets: #TheDollEvolves.

Over the last almost 60 years, Barbie and her friends have reflected the changing demographics of the U.S. This recent revamp is about Ken – who now comes in varied skin tones and body shapes. Last year, Mattel introduced three new Barbie dolls with different body types.

Barbie’s first black friend, Christie, was released in 1968. However, the first official Black Barbie wasn’t released until 1980. Malibu Ken, the first African-American Ken doll, came along in 1982.

Growing up, my parents didn’t buy me Barbie dolls because they didn’t look like me. Aside from the Brandy doll and a few of Barbie’s friends of color, I only owned Bratz dolls, launched by MGA Entertainment in 2001.

It’s been 12 years since I played with dolls. As a child, I had a love-hate relationship with Barbie. On the one hand, I loved having Bratz dolls that actually looked like me. I didn’t need a doll with blonde hair, blue eyes or features that were anatomically impossible for myself or any real girl to achieve.

On the other hand, all of my white friends had Barbie dolls. I remember feeling looked down upon, I wanted Barbie dolls because they did.

Now that I’m 20, I have grown to appreciate the Barbie brand for one reason in particular: They made girls think we could do anything. We all witnessed Barbie in different jobs – a police officer, a doctor, a zoologist, a ballerina. The list is gloriously long. Unlike her bosom-to-waist ratio, these were things we could realistically attain.

I hope the next generation of dolls continue to reflect the shapes, colors and hair types of the girls and boys who play with them. If I ever have children, I will allow them to play with Barbies, as long as they look like them.

Black women and girls, including me, are excited about the changes:

The dolls mad cool with their natural hair. I'm excited they're being sold as a part of such an American idealized brand — Ash da Plug (@AshisAbstract) June 21, 2017

I think the new dolls are long overdue! I wish I had dolls that looked like me back when I played with them, so I'm happy about the – — Brittany (@__britttbrittt) June 21, 2017

Progression that has been made to push towards diversity early in our youth! — Brittany (@__britttbrittt) June 21, 2017

Being someone who grew up only allowed to get the Sasha and/or Yasmin Bratz dolls, I'm super excited about this 🙃😂 — Scamber Rose ✨🦄 (@ABCDEFGHIrock) June 21, 2017

cute but i'm assuming they're only associating us with having natural hair i guess it's a start — AP👑🎗 (@NaeDolla_) June 21, 2017

I'm happy there's realistic representation of our community that kids can finally identify with. (They could've shaped up the hairline tho)😂 — Susie Homemaker (@Love_AlwaysASH) June 21, 2017

I'm excited! Seeing a doll that looks like them will help little girls embrace their unique beauty. It's about time! — Mia (@Timiaaa_) June 21, 2017

Barbie and the kids who play with her deserved options. It's refreshing + a smart business move; this is how you keep up with today's kids — Daij✨ (@_LOVECantFindMe) June 21, 2017

The dolls shine a new light on how people really look. The different body and hair styles will allow young children to relate to the dolls — Leslie🥂 (@ldelasbour20) June 21, 2017

loving the representation through the new and improved Ken dolls. No more just "Beach Party Ken" with the blond beach waves — gabrielle union. (@__vickysecrets) June 21, 2017