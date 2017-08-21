Up Next
These solar eclipse memes stole the day, by far
What’s a once-in-a-lifetime event without a good response from social media?
Social media hilarity ensued once again on Monday when many onlookers around the world paused to experience a once-in-a-lifetime moment. Millions of Americans gathered in crowds, with co-workers, friends or family with protective glasses (or nah) to marvel at the first solar eclipse in nearly a century.
As usual, social media had no chill and spared nothing and no one. The funniest memes took over the invigorating moment, marking the moon trolling the sun in an unforgettable event. Even NASA Moon has a verified Twitter account.
Join in and smile at some of the most creative posts of the day.