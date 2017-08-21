These solar eclipse memes stole the day, by far

The solar eclipse on August 21, 2017 in Alliance, Nebraska.

Social media hilarity ensued once again on Monday when many onlookers around the world paused to experience a once-in-a-lifetime moment. Millions of Americans gathered in crowds, with co-workers, friends or family with protective glasses (or nah) to marvel at the first solar eclipse in nearly a century.

As usual, social media had no chill and spared nothing and no one. The funniest memes took over the invigorating moment, marking the moon trolling the sun in an unforgettable event. Even NASA Moon has a verified Twitter account.

HA HA HA I’ve blocked the Sun! Make way for the Moon. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/nZCoqBlSTe — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 21, 2017

Join in and smile at some of the most creative posts of the day.

Me getting ready to watch this eclipse like I actually know what's going on pic.twitter.com/d5j6Hp1fMd — Alluring Ivy✨ (@Drebae_) August 20, 2017

Oh I see it now A post shared by Devin Steel (@devin_steel) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Hice este meme del eclipse solar jajaja pic.twitter.com/DakA4ieZiC — Talia (@zuritanataIia) August 21, 2017

I guess I didn't have to drive after all. #eclipse pic.twitter.com/1pdznBT5hy — The Georg (@thegeorg) August 21, 2017

Me after I stare at the eclipse and burn my retinas but my eyebrows remain snatched pic.twitter.com/px9uigXsIf — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) August 21, 2017

Me taking quick glimpses of the eclipse without glasses 😂 pic.twitter.com/F6Em6chniY — Dank Memes (@meme_monopoly) August 21, 2017

Me since I can't find eclipse glasses pic.twitter.com/uUPcb9iFHc — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) August 20, 2017

isn't this basically what happens during the solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/svPiLGLde8 — chrysanthemum tran (@chrystran) August 21, 2017

The sun and the moon during the eclipse pic.twitter.com/hSKZww9JkS — Christan (@ChristanLGrant) August 21, 2017

me tomorrow because i didn't buy the solar eclipse glasses pic.twitter.com/FQIXPyZO06 — lourdes (@gossipgriII) August 21, 2017