This daddy-daughter tea party photo shoot is melting hearts

What’s more precious than seeing a 4-year-old dressed, pretty in white, for her magical tea party photo shoot? Probably seeing her U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor father, Kevin Porter, dressed in full military regalia and sitting at the tiny table, partaking in the festivities right along with her.

The photo shoot was planned by Porter’s wife, Lizette, partly to showcase the softer side of military men. The day was even more special because it was one of the rare moments Kevin Porter has to enjoy with his family. Being a Marine Corps drill instructor demands long hours and even more time away from home. When Porter does have an extended amount of free time, most of it is dedicated to Ashley.

Lizette Porter explained that although Kevin Porter was a bit hesitant at first, nothing was more important than seeing a smile on his little girl’s face.

“He was kind of embarrassed, but then my daughter had seen the whole setup and was so excited,” Lizette Porter said. “He couldn’t say no.”