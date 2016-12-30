This healthy customized weight loss program is just in time for the new year

Setting a weight loss goal for personal or health reasons can present challenges if there is lack of direction. Deciding to live a healthy lifestyle is the first step. Setting the goal is the next. But it can have no real meaning if there is no direction.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one-third of the adult population in the United States faces obesity, and it affects some groups at a higher rate than others. With this in mind, whether you’re fighting a health disparity issue such as obesity or your intentions are to improve your overall health, there are thousands of programs available. But one doctor’s customized program has a proven record of success among his patients, so he is taking his information public.

Dr. Omar Bey has developed EAT One/Half, a subscription-based online weight loss network and companion book for anyone looking to cut back on high-calorie eating habits.

“EAT One/Half is the level-headed approach, supplying common sense suggestions for success in the battle against extra weight,” Bey said. According to his website, Bey’s goal is to “develop good health habits and grow old in good health.”

Known to his patients as “Dr. O.Bey,” the New Jersey native is a nutritional support and critical care pulmonary physician and the author of the newly released companion book “EAT One/Half make WEIGHTLOSS easy.”

EAT One/Half offers successful strategies for healthy weight loss. The goal of the program is to bring common sense into winning the battle against excess weight and obesity. The book gives patients daily guidelines that highlight good health practices. The weight loss online program provides quick access to a daily charting of calories, meals, recipes, exercises and inspirational quotes.

The program is accessible on all internet devices and on www.eatonehalf.com. The app will assist with food choices and portion control with the goal of weight reduction and control in mind.

Creation of the online program and book is based on Bey’s 29 years of nutritional expertise. He has used EAT One/Half with overweight patients for nearly three decades.

“My initial aim was to deal with the prevention of chronic illnesses related to obesity, such as diabetes, hypertension, heart decease and cancer,” Bey said.

Over time, Bey hopes users of the program will gain the determination to succeed at decreasing their weight. He remains active in finding solutions for patients with significant medical problems related to weight. In his book, he suggests ways for readers to improve their overall health while losing the weight.

Subscribers who use the program must be 18 years of age or older.