Trump inauguration: Live coverage

The Undefeated’s crack team got up at dawn Friday to bring you a full day of live coverage of Donald Trump’s inauguration and what’s happening across D.C. Come back often to see what’s going on!

9:32 a.m. — No sleep for the weary. No sleep for protesters, either. At the Van Dorn Street Metro station, even before daylight officially arrived, several protesters from Chicago awaited their trip into the nation’s capital. Protesters wearing T-shirts displaying “Look What The Russians Put In” — an obvious shot at the influence Russian president Vladimir Putin had on the 2016 election — and “Worst Swamp EVER” populated the waiting area.

It’s on these early morning Metro rides, vastly less crowded at 8 a.m. than expected on the day of an inauguration, where tension is omnipresent. Protesters stand silently by supporters. Supporters, in every type of Trump-related gear imaginable, smile and talk quietly among themselves.

However, it’s exiting the Federal Center SW Metro where the odds greatly shift into the pro-Trump favor. Thousands of supporters pour into the streets to wait in lines at the Silver and Orange gates entrances at the corner of Third and D streets. Trump USA beanies, pins, flags, scarfs and bucket hats paint the streets. Some young men even don their best Trump costume: blue blazer, oversize khakis and Make America Great Again hats. Vendors, much like at the Republican National Convention, are people of color, push popular Trump shirts and hats. One in particular sells “Obama bags.” He seems to have a problem pushing those, though one woman handed him $20. When he tried to give her a bag, she refused.

One vendor in particular, Stephen, traveled from Philadelphia for the event. He can’t seem to keep Trump hats long enough to sell them to young kids running up to him with $20. It’s a lucrative business with a clientele willing to fork over whatever he demands. Upon hearing the phrase “all money is green,” he lets out a laugh. “Fa sho’,” he says before advertising his products once more. “You already know.”

Elsewhere blocks away from the Federal Center SW Metro, supporters flock to the general admission near Seventh and D. If there are protesters here, they aren’t here yet. The weather — an impending downpour set to fall any minute — isn’t a deterrent. “Who cares!” one yells in his Make America Great Again hat and not much more protection than that. “It’s our day!” — Justin Tinsley