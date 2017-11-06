Tuskegee headed to SIAC championship game with 50-20 win over Miles College

Tuskegee Hoderick Lowe (9) on the field during their Nov. 4, 2017 game against Miles College.

Tuskegee clinched the West Division of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) for the first time in three seasons with a 50-20 win over Miles College on Saturday.

The Golden Tigers (8-2, 6-0 in the SIAC) finished with a season-high 485 yards on offense against Miles (6-4, 4-2) to secure a spot in the SIAC championship game.

In his final regular-season game for Tuskegee, linebacker Osband Thompson intercepted a pass and finished with five tackles. Thompson’s interception came on the second play of the game, and he took it down to the 1-yard line. Justin Owens, who rushed for a career-high 134 yards, scored one of his two touchdowns on the next play.

Davoris Thompson had seven tackles for Tuskegee.

It was the first time since the 2011 and 2012 seasons that one of these rivals beat the other in back-to-back seasons. Tuskegee took a 13-10 win over Miles on Nov. 5, 2016.

Top HBCU performances

Robert Chesson helped Bowie State defeat Elizabeth City State 77-21 in the Bulldogs’ regular-season finale, with his career-high 304 yards on 20 carries and eight touchdowns (seven rushing, one receiving). He set Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association records for single-game rushing yardage and most points in a game (48), and his seven rushing touchdowns set the single-game record for Bowie State and tied the CIAA’s single-game record.

Mississippi Valley State's Adam Hamilton had the most tackles in the Southwestern Athletic Conference this season with 15 in the Delta Devils' 38-21 loss to Texas Southern, which won its first game of the season.

Larry Brihm Jr. tied for most passing yards in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference game this season with 354 yards in Bethune-Cookman's 41-28 win over Morgan State. Brihm matched his yardage output from Sept. 9 vs. Southeastern Louisiana and finished with five passing touchdowns against Morgan State.