Unleash Launch kicks off in Chicago, building 1,000 black businesses

For black business professionals, gaining pertinent knowledge can help jump-start a new business or enhance an existing business. Three groups are in the process of bringing that knowledge into one room and it will start right in Chicago. Entrepreneurs looking to have their dreams come to fruition can find ways to do so at Unleash Launch 2017.

The 10-city tour is set to help build 1,000 black-owned businesses that can generate an estimated $5 million in new revenue in Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland and Memphis, Tennessee, with more cities to be announced. The two-day conference kicks off on March 21 and offers attendees access to speakers, thought leaders and investors who represent a variety of professional sectors from retail to franchising, social enterprises and tech.

“Our goal is to unleash the talent in 1,000 individuals who are yearning for a positive change in their lives and to launch the dreams of 1,000 entrepreneurs who are seeking to impact culture through enterprise,” said Robert Johnson, managing partner of the Solomon Group.

The Solomon Group joined forces with the LEADWell Institute and PICO National Network to create the Unleash Launch.

Conference attendees will enjoy panel discussions, peer-to-peer training, and real-world insights designed to jump-start and sustain their ventures. Unleash Launch will also feature, Entre-SLAM, a business storytelling competition where 10 cutting-edge tech and social companies will compete for up to $15,000 in start-up capital in each city.

The Solomon Group provides business management, consulting, coaching and strategy development to emerging and existing companies. LEADWell Institute helps explore the talent in individuals and organizations to empower others to positively transform society. The purpose of LEADWell Institute is to teach individuals and leaders to not only lead, but to lead well. PICO is a national network of faith-based community organizations working to create innovative solutions to problems facing urban, suburban and rural communities.