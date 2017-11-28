‘Don’t Ever Give Up’: ESPN takes the fight against cancer to the gaming world

Can gamers help cure cancer?

On Giving Tuesday, The Undefeated and ESPN are teaming up with Twitch to use esports and gaming to drive awareness of cancer research. For ESPN’s Don’t Ever Give Up Day, Marc Spears and Domonique Foxworth join Jared Jeffries, David Jacoby, Rachel Nichols, Marcellus Wiley and LZ Granderson for a 24-hour gaming stream charity benefit for the V Foundation.

Cancer affects all communities, but African-American outcomes tell a grim story about racial divides. According to the American Cancer Society, “in 2012, the death rate for all cancers combined was 24 percent higher in black men and 14 percent higher in black women than in white men and women, respectively.” With 1 in 2 African-American men and 1 in 3 African-American women expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, the lack of consistent funds for research is fueling a health crisis in the African-American community.

Cancer has claimed the lives of millions of people around the world, including beloved ESPN anchors Jimmy Valvano and Stuart Scott. While their lives were cut tragically short, their legacies live on. Since 1993, the V Foundation has funded more than $200 million in cancer research grants nationwide. It awards 100 percent of all direct cash donations to cancer research and related programs.

Join Spears and Foxworth on Twitch from 6-10 p.m. PST: https://www.twitch.tv/espnesports

And check back here for the best clips and takes from an unforgettable evening.

Want to help? You can donate directly to the Jimmy V Foundation here or through our Twitch Channel here.