HBCU We recapped Howard Homecoming for you — in GIFs The university celebrated its 150th anniversary this weekend André Chung, Gabriella Demczuk, and Brent Lewis October 23, 2017 Actor and Howard alum Lance Gross poses for photos with fans during the game. Gabriella Demczuk for The Undefeated The Howard homecoming parade makes it way down 7th Street on Oct. 21. Gabriella Demczuk for The Undefeated Alumni cheer during the parade. Gabriella Demczuk for The Undefeated Dancers on Georgia Avenue. Gabriella Demczuk for The Undefeated Members of the Howard Homecoming Court raise their fists during Lift Every Voice and Sing. Brent Lewis/The Undefeated Cheerleaders wave their pompoms during the homecoming game. Brent Lewis Trombone players during Howard's homecoming game. Brent Lewis/The Undefeated A fan cheers on a dancer during homecoming. Brent Lewis Cheerleaders get the crowd excited before the start of the homecoming game. Brent Lewis/The Undefeated Takayla Isler, Howard University class of 2019, sips her pineapple drink on the Yard, main campus. André Chung for The Undefeated Howard University players run onto the field before the homecoming game. Gabriella Demczuk for The Undefeated Keisha Reives, Howard University Class of 1997, center, fires it up with the rest of the alumni cheerleaders before the game. André Chung for The Undefeated HU president Wayne Frederick leads the Showtime Marching Band during the pregame performance. André Chung for The Undefeated A member of the Howard University Showtime marching band marches during the homecoming game. Gabriella Demczuk for The Undefeated Dancers perform during the homecoming game. Gabriella Demczuk for The Undefeated The Morgan State drum major leads the Bears in their halftime performance. Brent Lewis/The Undefeated Getting low on the field at Greene Stadium. Brent Lewis A field goal sails through the air during Howard's homecoming game. Gabriella Demczuk for The Undefeated A father and son look on from the sidelines at the Howard homecoming game. Gabriella Demczuk for The Undefeated A family cheers from the stands at Greene Stadium. Gabriella Demczuk for The Undefeated Members of the dance team perform. Brent Lewis/The Undefeated A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority cheers from the stands. Brent Lewis/The Undefeated Tailgating during Howard's homecoming Oct. 21. Gabriella Demczuk for The Undefeated A group of revelers dance on the street outside Howard University's dormitories. Gabriella Demczuk for The Undefeated Alumni perform outside of Childers Hall. Brent Lewis/The Undefeated Fans cheer from the stands at Greene Stadium during Howard's homecoming. Gabriella Demczuk for The Undefeated Drum major Jordan Washington prepares to move the band outside of Childers Hall after the game. Brent Lewis/The Undefeated Omega Psi Phi fraternity members revel during homecoming. Brent Lewis Dancers perform outside of Childers Hall after the game. Brent Lewis/The Undefeated