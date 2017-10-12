What Had Happened Was: 10/12/17

Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after their 5 to 2 win over the Cleveland Indians in Game Five of the American League Divisional Series at Progressive Field on October 11, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Game. Blouses.

The New York Yankees advanced to the American League Championship Series with a 5-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of the AL Division Series on Wednesday. After dropping the first two games of the ALDS, New York won three straight to get back to the ALCS for the first time since 2012. In the winner-take-all Game 5 in Cleveland, two home runs in the first three innings from shortstop Didi Gregorius off Cleveland ace Corey Kluber set the tone for the Yankees, who will face the Houston Astros beginning Friday in a best-of-seven ALCS for a spot in the World Series.

Gyree Durante, a sophomore backup quarterback at Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania, took a knee during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before back-to-back games. After doing so the second time on Oct. 7, Durante was removed from the team, which cited an agreement approach Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones met with players to discuss the national anthem. Jones told his team that his position on the silent protests was an effort to play the “bad guy” and detract attention from players, a source told ESPN’s Todd Archer. Jones also reportedly made sure Cowboys players were aware of the effect that kneeling could have on the business side of football, from TV ratings and sponsors. “It went well. I mean, we ironed out everything that we needed to at this time,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said of the post-practice meeting at a promotional event.

Dak and Zeke normally talk on Wednesday. Both declined interviews today. Jason Witten was nowhere to be found. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 11, 2017

Orlando Scandrick pulled out some pink cleats to support breast cancer awareness. “We’re *allowed* to support that,” Scandrick said. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 11, 2017

Top three tweets

1. PETTY NBA TWITTER IS THE BEST TWITTER

2. AWKWARD…

3. VINTAGE MAMBA

Kobe, preseason 1997, destroys Ben Wallace, one of the best defenders ever 😱 pic.twitter.com/Dvf1zUwAlB — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 10, 2017

ICYMI

.@Michael31Thomas: 'There’s more awareness now – & that’s great. But the next step is,‘OK. What do we do to fix it?’https://t.co/oHLHD9tUtE — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) October 11, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Oct. 12, 1999, basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain died of heart failure at age 63. In 16 pro seasons, the 7-foot-1 center averaged 30.1 points a game — he was the first NBA player to reach 30,000 career points — while becoming the only player in league history to record a 100-point game. Chamberlain was also a 13-time All-Star, four-time MVP and two-time NBA champion (1967, 1972). In 1978, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and his No. 13 is retired by three teams (Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers).

Picture-perfect

One step at a time. pic.twitter.com/wChUNkOqvN — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 11, 2017