What Had Happened Was: 10/13/17

Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates next to Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals after Harper struck out to end Game 5 of the National League Divisional Series at Nationals Park on October 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Cubs won the game 9-8 and will advance to the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Game. Blouses.

For the third time in five years, the Washington Nationals hosted Game 5 of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park — and failed to advance to the NL Championship Series. The Chicago Cubs, the defending World Series champs, defeated Washington, 9-8, on Thursday night. Bryce Harper struck out on the final pitch of the game, and D.C. sports teams are still looking for their first conference championship in 18 years. The Cubs are off to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers in Saturday’s NLCS Game 1 matchup.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton threw three interceptions, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw three touchdowns, and the Eagles went into Carolina's house and won, 28-23, on Thursday night to improve to 5-1, the best record in the NFC. Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly left the game with at least his third concussion in the past three years.

The NFL may now impose its original six-game suspension on Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott after a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in New Orleans voted, 2-1, in favor of the league's punishment. Elliott was originally suspended after a domestic violence accusation from his former girlfriend. The federal court granted the league's emergency request to set aside an injunction and ordered a Texas district court to drop the case.

At least 12 NBA teams, more than a third of the league, used to stay at President Donald Trump's SoHo Hotel in New York. Since the first indications of a serious presidential run in 2015, all but one of the teams found to have patronized the venue are still utilizing the president's hotel. According to The Washington Post, three NHL teams — the Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning — and MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers have dropped hotels owned by Trump.

Top three tweets

1. LOL. NAH, SERENA GOT THAT

Marshawn is a national treasure 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GnwOgCdCbD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 12, 2017

2. LEFT STROKE PUT LIL’ BABY IN A SPIRAL

Obama for the culture 🗣 pic.twitter.com/s52p3GBt8Z — PABLO FLEXCOBAR (@CurlThot) October 10, 2017

3. 👀👀👀 SEASON OPENER, JUST WAIT ON IT

Remember!!!!!! Hating Hours: Monday- Friday 9am-5pm CLOSED on weekends! Have a blessed day y’all… Talk soon! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) October 12, 2017

ICYMI

There has only been one black manager to win the #WorldSeries. This season, two men try to change that. https://t.co/YLXEZLBs7J — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) October 11, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Oct. 13, 2001, in the seventh inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics, Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter executed “The Flip.” After teammate Mike Mussina was taken to task by A’s outfielder Terrence Long down the first-base line, New York’s Shane Spencer collected the ball and wildly threw it into the infield. From his shortstop position, Jeter cut the ball off and flipped it to catcher Jorge Posada, who tagged a charging Jeremy Giambi, who didn’t slide into the plate. That play allowed the Yankees to maintain a 1-0 lead, which ultimately proved to be the final score.

