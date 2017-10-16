What Had Happened Was: 10/16/17

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) throws a touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

Game. Blouses.

Rookie Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen threw the first touchdown of his career on a 21-yard pass to tight end Zach Miller in the second quarter of the team’s 27-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, becoming the first player 5-foot-6 or shorter to throw a touchdown pass since the New York Giants’ Wee Willie Smith in 1934, according to the NFL Media Research Group. Cohen, who attended historically black North Carolina A&T University and has 338 yards from scrimmage this season in Chicago, also became the first Bears running back since 2007 (Adrian Peterson) to throw a touchdown pass.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner hit a three-run walk-off home run off Chicago Cubs ace John Lackey in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the National League West champs a 4-1 victory and a commanding 2-0 lead in the NLCS. Turner, who was responsible for all four of the Dodgers' runs in the game, hit just the second walk-off homer in team postseason history, according to ESPN's Bradford Doolittle. The other walk-off came during Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, the team's last appearance and win in the World Series. The NLCS moves to Chicago on Tuesday for Game 3.

Second-year Syracuse football coach Dino Babers , one of 13 black coaches in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, had his second Top 25 upset in the month of October. Last season, it was a 31-17 win over No. 17 Virginia Tech on Oct. 15, 2017, and this year it was one of the biggest upsets in school history as Babers coached his team to a 27-24 win over No. 2 Clemson, the defending national champion, on Friday. Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns, while kicker Cole Murphy broke an early fourth-quarter tie with what would become a game-sealing 30-yard field goal.

German soccer team Hertha Berlin took aim at the social inequity and police brutality in the United States by kneeling before its home game against Bundesliga rival Schalke on Saturday. The starting 11 players initially linked arms but then proceeded to take a knee on the pitch, while coach Pal Dardai, the coaching staff, general manager Michael Preetz, club officials and substitutes took a knee on the sideline before the game got underway. "We wanted to make a stand against racism," Hertha captain Per Skjelbred told The Associated Press.

Top three tweets

1. NAILED IT

2. I HEARD YOU TALKING TRASH

Hey @KeithOlbermann I flip on singles and doubles & not on homers. Come watch the show. Need a ticket? I got you #PuigYourFriendToo 🙃 https://t.co/7Ror8AyGRg — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) October 15, 2017

So effing tired of Yasiel Puig’s act – particularly his apparently terrible vision #DontBatFlipSinglesAndDoubles — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 15, 2017

3. NO SLOW AND STEADY WINNING THE RACE HERE

TOUCHDOWN RABBIT BUSTING INTO THE HEISMAN RACE LIKE: pic.twitter.com/2Drh8IDvv6 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 15, 2017

ICYMI

With no pipeline to train black and brown youth players, #USMNT will keep losing.https://t.co/WTpWMky1XU — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) October 13, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Oct. 16, 1968, U.S. Olympian sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their black-glove-covered fists at the Mexico City Olympics. To this day, the demonstration still resonates and is one of the most iconic sports images of the 20th century. During the medal ceremony for the 200-meter dash, which Smith and Carlos won gold and bronze medals, respectively, the pair executed their planned protest to a T. They removed their shoes to protest poverty, wore beads and a scarf around their necks to protest lynchings, and lowered their heads and did the Black Power salute as the American national anthem played.

Picture-perfect

Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility! For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore! #TakeAKnee #hahohe pic.twitter.com/spZvRSGVxQ — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) October 14, 2017