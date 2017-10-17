What Had Happened Was: 10/17/17

Captain’s Assistant Tiger Woods of the U.S. Team smiles during a press conference following the team’s victory after Sunday Singles matches at the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on October 1, 2017, in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Tiger Woods has been cleared to resume full golf activity , with no restrictions, six months removed from lower back surgery, his agent Mark Steinberg announced Monday. “He can do as much as he needs to do,” Steinberg said. “Tiger is going to take this very, very slowly.” At age 41, Woods has not played a round of golf since withdrawing from a tournament in February before deciding to undergo fusion surgery on April 19. The procedure marked the fourth back surgery of his career, and Woods, who has not competed in any major championships in the past two years, remains four wins away from tying Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 career major victories.

Top three tweets

1. ‘RICH & CHEAP’ AKA THE NEW ‘BAD & BOUJEE’

My goal in life is to be as rich & cheap as @KingJames pic.twitter.com/WjewwF9pqJ — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) October 15, 2017

2. KAP TO THE PACK!

If Aaron Rodgers needs to miss extended time, I bet this Colin Kaepernick fella wouldn't mind signing with the Packers. #GoPackGO #NFL pic.twitter.com/fMIsChJN02 — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) October 15, 2017

3. WHAT A TACKLE!

My final tweet about yesterday's game: A photo of Cam Jordan with the world-record for long distance tackle pic.twitter.com/kwdlXPENRN — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) October 16, 2017

ICYMI

🏈 @Kaepernick7 is silent no more. He wants to play again – and is willing to present his case in front of a judge. https://t.co/OgoWSo0jZh — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) October 16, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Oct. 17, 1928, longtime major league infielder and coach James “Junior” Gilliam was born. After five years in the Negro Leagues, Gilliam made his major league debut in 1953 with the Brooklyn Dodgers, taking over at second base for Jackie Robinson, who was moved to play both third and the outfield. Gilliam was the 1953 National League Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star (1956, 1959), and he went on to win four World Series rings before becoming one of MLB’s first African-American coaches. In 1978, Gilliam died of cardiac arrest at the age of 49.

Picture-perfect

We're here for all of this. pic.twitter.com/V1vmOc3pWT — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 16, 2017