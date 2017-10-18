What Had Happened Was: 10/18/17

Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics is sits on the floor after being injured while playing the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on October 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Game. Blouses.

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward went up for an alley-oop Tuesday in the opening minutes of the first quarter of the team’s first game of the season , collided with Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and came down awkwardly with his leg bending backward as he broke his fall. When the action settled, Hayward was still laid out on the floor with his ankle in the complete opposite direction and the referee frantically calling for a stretcher. The Celtics announced that the forward fractured his ankle in his Boston debut and was being transported to a Boston hospital that night. Cleveland, led by 29 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists from James, won the season opener 102-99.

lifting the Yankees over the Houston Astros, 6-4, in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. The Yankees overcame three errors and a late 4-0 deficit to tie the series at 2-2, sending the series back to Houston for Game 5 on Wednesday. Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play on Sunday after a federal judge granted him another legal reprieve. The second-year back continues to fight a six-game suspension that the league issued months back over domestic violence allegations. On Tuesday evening, San Francisco U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty ruled for a temporary restraining order to block the league’s suspension five days after a federal appeals court overturned a Texas court’s injunction, which had allowed Elliott to suit up for the Cowboys for the first six weeks of the season.

Top three tweets

1. Y’ALL REALLY PLAYED YOURSELVES

Ah, work day for us. Game time is 5:08pm, if you're not busy. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 17, 2017

2. YOU THOUGHT THIS WAS A GAME

Hahaha they made the game more realistic this yr lol so I’m in my bag https://t.co/P3zXwxNkYg — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) October 17, 2017

3. EASY, BREEZY, BEAUTIFUL

haven’t seen a picture that more accurately captures how I feel after I get a fresh cut and walk out of the barbershop back into the wild pic.twitter.com/mvLrP42uVJ — Jonathan (@jnthnwll) October 17, 2017

ICYMI

We want to take the time to salute all college and high school athletes putting their playing careers in jeopardy to fight against injustice pic.twitter.com/tkJ9k0vvUk — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) October 17, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Oct. 18, 1977, New York Yankees outfielder Reggie Jackson hit three home runs on three pitches in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, earning the nickname “Mr. October.” The Yankees won the game 8-4, ending the series in six games, with Jackson being named World Series MVP.

