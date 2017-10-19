Up Next
What Had Happened Was
What Had Happened Was: 10/19/17
- New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka gave up just three hits in seven innings during the team’s third straight win over the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. With the 5-0 victory, New York leads the series 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Friday in Houston. Gary Sanchez hit an RBI single off Dallas Keuchel and hit a long ball to help pad the Yankees’ score as the team tries to reach its first World Series since 2009.
- The Chicago Cubs still have life. After falling behind 3-0 in the National League Championship Series, the Cubs carved out a gritty 3-2 win at home to keep their World Series hopes alive. Craziness ensued in the top of the eighth inning after Chicago manager Joe Maddon was ejected for arguing the umpires’ reversal of a Curtis Granderson strikeout. The Dodgers veteran was initially called out on strikes, but he argued that he had fouled the ball back. A foul tip is not reviewable in major league baseball, but Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts asked for a conference from the umpires, who eventually overturned the strikeout call, even though video clearly showed Granderson didn’t hit any part of the ball. Game 5 will take place Thursday night, and the last two games, if necessary, will move to Los Angeles.
- Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney said Dr. Larry Nassar, the longtime doctor for USA Gymnastics, began abusing her when she was 13 and did not stop until she left the team. Maroney, who helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Games in London, said in a statement that the abuse took place over several years after she was invited to a USA Gymnastics national team training camp. Nassar, who is accused of assaulting/abusing at least 140 girls and women, is on trial in Michigan facing sexual assault charges and is currently awaiting his sentencing on federal charges.
On this day in sports history
- On Oct. 19, 2002, the San Francisco Giants’ Dusty Baker became just the second African-American manager to lead his team to the World Series. Toronto Blue Jays manager Cito Gaston, who won back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and 1993, was the first black manager to appear in and win a World Series. Baker’s Giants lost to the Anaheim Angels in seven games.
- On Oct. 19, 2011, the Texas Rangers’ Ron Washington became the third black manager to appear in the Fall Classic and the second (Gaston) to reach back-to-back World Series. The Rangers lost in Game 7 against the St. Louis Cardinals that year and fell in five games to the San Francisco Giants in 2010.