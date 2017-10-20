What Had Happened Was: 10/20/17

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket against the New York Knicks on October 19, 2017 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Carmelo Anthony made his debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night in a 105-84 win over his former team, the New York Knicks, who traded the 10-time All-Star before the start of the season. Anthony scored 22 points, including a 3-pointer on the Thunder’s first possession of the game, to begin a new era in Oklahoma City with fellow All-Star, and offseason acquisition, Paul George (28 points) and reigning league MVP Russell Westbrook (21 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists). “No more Knicks talk,” Anthony said after the game. “We can just focus on the Thunder and moving forward and what we have to do as a team and organization. I can say that chapter’s closed.”

on Thursday night in a 105-84 win over his former team, the New York Knicks, who traded the 10-time All-Star before the start of the season. Anthony scored 22 points, including a 3-pointer on the Thunder’s first possession of the game, to begin a new era in Oklahoma City with fellow All-Star, and offseason acquisition, Paul George (28 points) and reigning league MVP Russell Westbrook (21 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists). The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to their first World Series since 1988 with an 11-1 win over the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs in Game 5 to claim the National League Championship Series, 4-1, at Wrigley Field on Thursday. Los Angeles will face the winner of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, who will face off in Game 6 on Friday night. The Yankees lead the series 3-2.

with an 11-1 win over the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs in Game 5 to claim the National League Championship Series, 4-1, at Wrigley Field on Thursday. Los Angeles will face the winner of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, who will face off in Game 6 on Friday night. The Yankees lead the series 3-2. Marshawn Lynch was ejected from the Oakland Raiders’ 31-30 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night for putting his hands on an official. Lynch ran onto the field after his fellow Oakland native and friend, Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, put a late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Lynch came off the sideline after some Raiders offensive linemen went after Peters, and Lynch pushed line judge Julian Mapp in the chest as he entered the scuffle. Lynch watched the rest of the game from the stands.

Lynch ran onto the field after his fellow Oakland native and friend, Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, put a late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Lynch came off the sideline after some Raiders offensive linemen went after Peters, and Lynch pushed line judge Julian Mapp in the chest as he entered the scuffle. Lynch watched the rest of the game from the stands. Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says President Donald Trump is “jealous” of the NFL, stemming from the former businessman’s inability to purchase the Buffalo Bills in 2014. In his first year in office, Trump has called both for team owners to “fire” players for not standing during the national anthem, and for the league to create an official policy making it mandatory to do so. At the NFL’s fall meetings in New York on Wednesday, commissioner Roger Goodell said no such rule would be enacted, while Khan deemed Trump’s personal attacks on the league to be “about money, or messing with — trying to soil a league or a brand that he’s jealous of,” as reported by USA Today.

On this day in sports history

On Oct. 20, 1963, with 144 yards on the ground against the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-year-old Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown set the NFL’s career rushing record with 8,390 yards, surpassing San Francisco 49ers tailback Joe Perry’s mark of 8,378 yards from 1958. In 1965, Brown concluded his ninth and final NFL season before retiring with a total of 12,312 rushing yards. He’d hold the career rushing record for another 19 years, before it was snapped by Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton in 1984.

