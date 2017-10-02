What Had Happened Was: 10/2/17

Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers raises his fist in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Game. Blouses.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 50 career touchdowns , and his celebration of choice for the score was holding up a clenched fist to signify black power. “I did it to show black pride, because I am an African-American,” Newton said after the game. He did all of this on a Sunday afternoon in which he had to lead the Panthers down the field to kick the game-winning field goal with four seconds remaining and defeated the New England Patriots on their home turf, 33-30. Graham Gano kicked the winner from 48 yards out.

, and his celebration of choice for the score was holding up a clenched fist to signify black power. “I did it to show black pride, because I am an African-American,” Newton said after the game. He did all of this on a Sunday afternoon in which he had to lead the Panthers down the field to kick the game-winning field goal with four seconds remaining and defeated the New England Patriots on their home turf, 33-30. Graham Gano kicked the winner from 48 yards out. Texas high school football player Cedric Ingram-Lewis raised his fist, and his cousin Larry McCullough knelt, during the national anthem before Victory & Praise Christian Academy’s game against Providence Classical on Sept. 27. Their high school coach, Ronnie Mitchem, a former Marine, walked over to the boys after the anthem ended, told them to take off their uniforms and informed them that they were being kicked off the team.

before Victory & Praise Christian Academy’s game against Providence Classical on Sept. 27. Their high school coach, Ronnie Mitchem, a former Marine, walked over to the boys after the anthem ended, told them to take off their uniforms and informed them that they were being kicked off the team. Troy University football came, it saw, and it conquered No. 25 LSU on Saturday evening. Unlike the last time the Trojans visited Baton Rouge, Louisiana — in 2008, when they watched their 31-3 second-half lead disappear and the Tigers complete the largest comeback in football history — this time Troy did not relent. Jordan Chunn ran for a touchdown to go with 191 yards, and Troy caused four turnovers in its 24-21 upset.

Top three tweets

1. NO ONE IS WORRIED ABOUT YOUR LIL MEMO

.@NBA commissioner sends out a memo to remind players & coaches that they must stand during the national anthem: https://t.co/CS9uBBbMwv pic.twitter.com/44m54zXv4m — The Root (@TheRoot) September 30, 2017

2. WHEN YOU’RE PLAYING YOURSELF

3. SUCH GREAT HOSPITALITY!

Hey @LSU, thanks for having us down for homecoming! We really enjoyed it! 😁 — Troy University (@TROYUnews) October 1, 2017

ICYMI

Michael Bennett and Torrey Smith spoke with @loisnam and I about activism and philanthropy over the summer. https://t.co/CXdOMZNycz — Martenzie Johnson (@Martenzie) September 29, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Oct. 2, 1974, Hank Aaron hit his 733rd and final home run as a member of the National League and Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves, a franchise he spent the first 21 seasons of his career with. The very next month, the Braves traded Aaron back to Milwaukee, which was the home of the Brewers since 1970 and was at the time in the American League. As a result of the AL’s designated hitter rule, Aaron was able to stretch out his playing career for two more seasons and finished in 1976 with a major league record 755 homers.

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter No. Just. No. Enter a real email and try again. Success! Your inbox thanks you 🙏🏾 🎉

Picture-perfect

Jay Z wears a "Colin K" jersey for his first song on SNL — 'BAM' featuring Jr. Gong #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/vgY68PzhA4 — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 1, 2017