What Had Happened Was: 10/23/17

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, in Milwaukee.

Game. Blouses.

Carla Williams will be introduced Monday as the new athletic director at the University of Virginia, making her the first African-American woman to hold the position at any of the 64 Power 5 schools. The former University of Georgia deputy athletic director, Georgia alumna and professional basketball player takes over for the retiring Craig Littlepage, who, in 2001, became the first African-American athletic director in the ACC. The Daily Press broke the news.

making her the first African-American woman to hold the position at any of the 64 Power 5 schools. The former University of Georgia deputy athletic director, Georgia alumna and professional basketball player takes over for the retiring Craig Littlepage, who, in 2001, became the first African-American athletic director in the ACC. The Daily Press broke the news. The Phoenix Suns fired coach Earl Watson three games into the regular season and named associate head coach Jay Triano as interim head coach. Watson and general manager Ryan McDonough didn’t always see eye to eye, league sources told ESPN.com. Watson went 33-85 as coach. The Suns have lost two of their three games by 48 and 42 points, and gave up 132 points to the Los Angeles Lakers in a two-point loss. Suns guard Eric Bledsoe on Sunday tweeted, “I Dont wanna be here.”

and named associate head coach Jay Triano as interim head coach. Watson and general manager Ryan McDonough didn’t always see eye to eye, league sources told ESPN.com. Watson went 33-85 as coach. The Suns have lost two of their three games by 48 and 42 points, and gave up 132 points to the Los Angeles Lakers in a two-point loss. Suns guard Eric Bledsoe on Sunday tweeted, “I Dont wanna be here.” Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo pickpocketed Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum at the Blazers’ 3-point line, received the ball from teammate Matthew Brogdon at half court, took one dribble, jumped from near the foul line and dunked the game-winning points in a Bucks 113-110 win. After his career-high, 44-point, 8-rebound and 4-assist performance, Antetokounmpo wrote a note on the game ball, “This is for daddy. We got a win tonight,” in memory of his father, Charles Antetokounmpo, who died at age 54 last month. The forward scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and through three games is averaging 38.3 points.

at the Blazers’ 3-point line, received the ball from teammate Matthew Brogdon at half court, took one dribble, jumped from near the foul line and dunked the game-winning points in a Bucks 113-110 win. After his career-high, 44-point, 8-rebound and 4-assist performance, Antetokounmpo wrote a note on the game ball, “This is for daddy. We got a win tonight,” in memory of his father, Charles Antetokounmpo, who died at age 54 last month. The forward scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and through three games is averaging 38.3 points. In a rematch of Super Bowl LI, the defending champion New England Patriots built a 23-0 lead over the Atlanta Falcons and didn’t blow it on their way to a 23-7 victory on Sunday night. Quarterback Tom Brady threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns while Super Bowl hero James White scored his first touchdown of the season. The Falcons (3-3) dropped their third straight game, and before a touchdown in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, were outscored 54-0 by the Patriots since building a 28-3 lead in last February’s Super Bowl.

Top three tweets

1. COOKIES!

Yo after Giannis ripped CJ he took ONE DRIBBLE to get to the rim after crossing half court WHAT IS THIS pic.twitter.com/FCB19JfimP — NBA Fire Rises☀️☄️ (@World_Wide_Wob) October 22, 2017

Antetokounmpo: 44 points

8 blocks

1 game-winning dunk

1 game-saving swat at rim

BEAST pic.twitter.com/TCjOuY7vKJ — NBA Fire Rises☀️☄️ (@World_Wide_Wob) October 22, 2017

2. JUST DO IT, SIS

I went from being bullied for my skin tone to modeling at Nike headquarters. Ain’t it a blessing? pic.twitter.com/IvkxwJyQMq — Kheris Rogers (@KherisPoppin) October 21, 2017

3. HE STICKS THE LANDING!

ICYMI

This ain't @BrettHundley7's first rodeo – seizing an opportunity is nothing new for the @Packers starting QBhttps://t.co/UNld0gNLpu — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) October 22, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Oct. 23, 1993, Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Joe Carter hit series-winning walk-off home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 1993 World Series. The three-run homer gave the Blue Jays an 8-6 victory and back-t0-back Fall Classic wins. The team was managed by Cito Gaston, whose two World Series victories are the only ones won by a black manager.

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter No. Just. No. Enter a real email and try again. Success! Your inbox thanks you 🙏🏾 🎉

Picture-perfect

Wait … what year is it? pic.twitter.com/w5csSgrqPt — Ben Reiter (@BenReiter) October 22, 2017