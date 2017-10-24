What Had Happened Was: 10/24/17

Dwyane Wade #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliers walks backcourt during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center on October 20, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Game. blouses.

Dwyane Wade will now come off the bench for the Cleveland Cavaliers after the 15-year guard approached head coach Tyronn Lue this past weekend and made the request. Fellow guard J.R. Smith will return to the lineup in Wade’s place — a role Smith held for the past three seasons before Wade signed with the team in September. “I just decided, earlier than later, just to get to the unit where I’d be more comfortable in and can probably be better with this team in that lineup,” Wade said Monday. In the first three games of the season as a starter, Wade averaged just 5.7 points while shooting 28 percent from the field.

after the 15-year guard approached head coach Tyronn Lue this past weekend and made the request. Fellow guard J.R. Smith will return to the lineup in Wade’s place — a role Smith held for the past three seasons before Wade signed with the team in September. “I just decided, earlier than later, just to get to the unit where I’d be more comfortable in and can probably be better with this team in that lineup,” Wade said Monday. In the first three games of the season as a starter, Wade averaged just 5.7 points while shooting 28 percent from the field. Eric Bledsoe’s days with the Phoenix Suns are likely over after the team sent the point guard home on Monday in response to his “I Dont wanna be here” tweet that was posted on Sunday, hours before head coach Earl Watson was fired. Bledsoe told Suns general manager Ryan McDonough that he was at the hair salon with his girlfriend when the tweet went out, meaning the comment was not directed to his team. McDonough, however, told reporters on Monday that he didn’t believe Bledsoe’s story to be true, adding that he “won’t be with us going forward.” The Suns are currently engaged in talks with several teams to trade the 27-year-old point guard.

after the team sent the point guard home on Monday in response to his “I Dont wanna be here” tweet that was posted on Sunday, hours before head coach Earl Watson was fired. Bledsoe told Suns general manager Ryan McDonough that he was at the hair salon with his girlfriend when the tweet went out, meaning the comment was not directed to his team. McDonough, however, told reporters on Monday that he didn’t believe Bledsoe’s story to be true, adding that he “won’t be with us going forward.” The Suns are currently engaged in talks with several teams to trade the 27-year-old point guard. The University of Virginia announced new athletic director Carla Williams, the first African-American woman to hold the position at a Power 5 school. After spending 13 years in athletic administration at the University of Georgia, where she both played and coached, the 49-year-old Williams was hired to lead UVA’s athletic department as the successor to Craig Littlepage, the first African-American in the job in the ACC who announced his retirement in September after 16 seasons in the position. “Winning championships and getting a great education, those things aren’t mutually exclusive,” Williams said at her introductory news conference on Monday. “You can do both. You should do both. This is one of those places in the country where the foundation is there.” Williams, who received a five-year contract worth $550,000 a year plus incentives, said she will likely not start her new role until December or January.

Excited to announce Carla Williams as our new director of athletics.

Welcome to UVA!

Press Release: https://t.co/HeLGdE6d7y pic.twitter.com/2AWfP7dzNE — Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) October 22, 2017

Top three tweets

1. IT WAS ALL GOOD ‘BOUT THREE YEARS AGO …

what an era this was pic.twitter.com/D4NlFTo2uM — SHRIEKer 😱 (@sreekyshooter) October 23, 2017

2. U.S. FENCERS KNEELING 👀

3. WELCOME BACK, JEMELE!

::taps mic:: Is this thing on? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 23, 2017

1 — Back tonight at 6 (we’re on ESPN2 tonight). Sitting on a few hot takes, to say the least. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 23, 2017

2 — Thank you all for standing with me and by me. Trust me, you did not do so in vain. My heart is full. See you tonight. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 23, 2017

ICYMI

'Progress doesn’t always occur quickly – but it’s important that it occurs'https://t.co/5wbiifbISg — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) October 23, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Oct. 24, 1972, legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson died of a heart attack at the age of 53. In 1947, Robinson broke major league baseball’s color barrier by making his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers. He would go on to earn the inaugural Rookie of the Year award and was named 1949 National League MVP while also making six All-Star appearances and winning the 1955 World Series. Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962, and 35 years later, in 1997, his No. 42 was retired by every major league team.

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter No. Just. No. Enter a real email and try again. Success! Your inbox thanks you 🙏🏾 🎉

Picture-perfect