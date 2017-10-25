What Had Happened Was: 10/25/17

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick holds his first “Know You Rights” event at the HUB in Oakland, California, October 29, 2016:

Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who knelt last season during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality, is reportedly shopping his story to book publishers. According to the New York Post, Kaepernick signed a book deal with Random House, but a source told ESPN that no deal is in place . After waiting out the first month of the NFL season with no direct communication with the media, Kaepernick decided to sue the league and is now looking for a publisher.

LeBron James started at point guard for the first time since 2005 in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 119-112 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. With Isaiah Thomas and Derrick Rose injured, the Cavaliers turned to James, who scored 34 points and had 13 assists.

After telling ESPN that Markelle Fultz had fluid drained from his shoulder to help alleviate his pain, his agent changed the treatment to the No. 1 overall pick receiving a cortisone shot just hours later. Fultz's shot has been noticeably suffering for some time, to the point that he essentially has no jumper. This has led to a barrage of questions about why he has been allowed to play with a bum shoulder.

An MRI on Anthony Davis' left knee came back negative after the post player exited the New Orleans Pelicans' 103-93 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Coach Alvin Gentry said the All-Star forward would be day-to-day moving forward as the team and doctors monitor his rehabilitation.

Top three tweets

1. BABY, COME BACK!

💔💔😭😭 I Hope It’s Not An End Of An Era #TeamFindJujusBike pic.twitter.com/inFJ1fhsbC — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017

Gotta walk home now 😢 pic.twitter.com/zfK2x3fJzS — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017

2. KISS IT BETTER

3. HE SAID HE GON’ DO WHAT? TO WHO? LET’S FIND OUT AND SEE!

Joel Embiid on Andre Drummond: “He doesn't play any defense” https://t.co/R8lGlZD0xx pic.twitter.com/h333au0P1z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2017

See you Dec 2nd😏 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) October 24, 2017

ICYMI

✊🏿 @Seahawks take direct action by starting a fund to educate cops and help prisoners.https://t.co/34VUHjsR8H — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) October 24, 2017

On this day in sports history

On this day in 1964, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall collected a San Francisco 49ers’ fumble and realized that he ran the 60-yard wrong way. Marshall had returned the turnover into his own end zone in the fourth quarter in San Francisco. As a result, the 49ers scored a two-point safety on the play. “It’ll be a hard thing to live down,” Marshall told the media that day. The Vikings would still win the game, 27-22.

Picture-perfect

OFFICIAL: Kylian Mbappé has won the 2017 Golden Boy award. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/9ztbAqqA0y — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 23, 2017