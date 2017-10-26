What Had Happened Was: 10/26/17

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, right, defends Washington Wizards guard John Wall during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

Game. Blouses.

The Los Angeles Lakers handed the Washington Wizards their first loss of the season with a 102-99 overtime win on Wednesday. The anticipated point guard matchup between Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball and Wizards veteran All-Star John Wall began when Ball’s father, LaVar, informed the Wizards to beware of his son’s squad and guaranteed victory. Washington big man Marcin Gortat responded to LaVar’s comments on Twitter, saying Wall would “torture” Lonzo for 48 minutes. Wall also addressed the situation before the game, claiming he would show Lonzo “no mercy.” Wall finished with 18 points, on 7-for-22 shooting from the field, with 9 assists and 3 rebounds, slightly outplaying Ball, who had just 6 points, on 2-for-11 shooting, but 10 assists and 8 rebounds. The Lakers lived up to LaVar’s prediction and pulled out the win, while Wall missed the potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime.

Colin Kaepernick is expected to attend the next meeting between NFL owners and players, according to league spokesman Joe Lockhart. "We look forward to him joining the conversation," Lockhart said of the meeting, which is scheduled for Oct. 31. On Oct. 15, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who spent the entire 2016 season kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice in the United States, filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that owners colluded to keep him out of the league. Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins invited Kaepernick to attend an Oct. 17 meeting between players and owners, but Kaepernick did not attend.

North Carolina guard Joel Berry II broke his right hand by punching a door after losing a video game, men's basketball coach Roy Williams told ESPN at ACC media day on Wednesday. "He did a silly thing," Williams said of his senior point guard, who was playing the video game with teammate Theo Pinson and a team manager when he suffered the injury. "That's what it was. One of his greatest characteristics is his competitiveness." The reigning NCAA champion Tar Heels are expected to be without Berry, the Most Outstanding Player of the 2017 Final Four, for at least four weeks.

John Wall x Lonzo Ball early 👀 pic.twitter.com/PByLomagYu — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2017

The Final Score: John Wall 99, Lavar and Lonzo Ball 102 pic.twitter.com/Ut9NLYrniQ — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) October 26, 2017

Sale wins again pic.twitter.com/ZCMw6TxOQW — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) October 25, 2017

@KingJames Follow back it's Larry Hughes nephew from st. Louis and Abe and Rj Lil cousin and Justin Son Follow Back pic.twitter.com/AnOnb7E8 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) April 13, 2012

The bike has been found !! — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 25, 2017

🚨NFLPA had better start doing its job to protect players' rights and push league toward a social justice stance.https://t.co/GJyB8tMIuq — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) October 25, 2017

On Oct. 26, 2000, the New York Yankees defeated the New York Mets, 4-2, in Game 5 of the World Series to clinch the club’s fourth championship in five seasons. Derek Jeter was named the MVP of the best-of-seven series, which the Yankees claimed 4-1. In five games, the then-26-year-old shortstop batted .409 with nine hits (four singles, two doubles, a triple and two home runs) and six runs scored.

Weekly water cooler fodder: The Week That Was Newsletter

Today, and every day, we remember the late Flip Saunders, who passed away two years ago today. We miss you, Flip. pic.twitter.com/IAf8bs3gFe — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) October 25, 2017