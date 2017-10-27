Up Next
What Had Happened Was
What Had Happened Was: 10/27/17
- Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso knocked Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco out of Thursday night’s game with a brutal hit on the quarterback as he slid to the grass after a 9-yard run. Flacco, whose helmet flew off, immediately raised his hand to indicate he needed assistance and was taken out of the game to undergo the league’s concussion protocol. As Alonso got up from the hit, he was hit by a Ravens offensive lineman, which initiated a fight involving several members of both teams before the officials broke it up. Besides the possible concussion, Flacco also had a cut on his ear. Ryan Mallett replaced Flacco and had a fourth-quarter confrontation with Dolphins defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. Mallett got in Suh’s face after he shoved the quarterback post-whistle. Suh grabbed Mallett by the throat and pushed him away. Suh said he was protecting himself. The Ravens shut out the Dolphins 40-0.
- The New York Yankees decided not to bring back manager Joe Girardi, the skipper announced Thursday. Girardi led the 2017 Yankees to the American League Championship Series, which the team ultimately lost to the Houston Astros in seven games. With 910 wins since 2008, Girardi trails only the Chicago Cubs’ Joe Maddon, who has 919 victories in that span. Girardi is coming off the final season of a four-year, $16 million contract.
- Colin Kaepernick has a book deal in place with Random House imprint One World for a little over $1 million, Page Six reported on Thursday. Chris Jackson is the head of One World, which launched last year and includes a clientele of Jay-Z and Ta-Nehisi Coates. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback knelt during the playing of the national anthem to raise awareness and shed light on police brutality and racial inequity. Kaepernick also recently filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that the league’s owners colluded to keep him out. He is scheduled to meet with league officials, an NFL spokesperson said.
On this day in sports history
The St. Louis Cardinals’ David Freese hit the game-tying, two-out, two-run triple in the ninth inning of Game 6 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers on Oct. 27, 2011. Freese went on to hit the walk-off home run in the 11th inning of the 3-2 victory that sent the series to a seventh game, which the Cardinals ultimately won. Rangers manager Ron Washington missed becoming the second black manager to win a World Series.