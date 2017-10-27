What Had Happened Was: 10/27/17

Quarterback Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens is helped up by Matt Skura #68 after taking a hard hit and leaving the game against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Game. Blouses.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso knocked Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco out of Thursday night’s game with a brutal hit on the quarterback as he slid to the grass after a 9-yard run. Flacco, whose helmet flew off, immediately raised his hand to indicate he needed assistance and was taken out of the game to undergo the league’s concussion protocol. As Alonso got up from the hit, he was hit by a Ravens offensive lineman, which initiated a fight involving several members of both teams before the officials broke it up. Besides the possible concussion, Flacco also had a cut on his ear. Ryan Mallett replaced Flacco and had a fourth-quarter confrontation with Dolphins defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. Mallett got in Suh’s face after he shoved the quarterback post-whistle. Suh grabbed Mallett by the throat and pushed him away. Suh said he was protecting himself. The Ravens shut out the Dolphins 40-0.

out of Thursday night’s game with a brutal hit on the quarterback as he slid to the grass after a 9-yard run. Flacco, whose helmet flew off, immediately raised his hand to indicate he needed assistance and was taken out of the game to undergo the league’s concussion protocol. As Alonso got up from the hit, he was hit by a Ravens offensive lineman, which initiated a fight involving several members of both teams before the officials broke it up. Besides the possible concussion, Flacco also had a cut on his ear. Ryan Mallett replaced Flacco and had a fourth-quarter confrontation with Dolphins defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. Mallett got in Suh’s face after he shoved the quarterback post-whistle. Suh grabbed Mallett by the throat and pushed him away. Suh said he was protecting himself. The Ravens shut out the Dolphins 40-0. The New York Yankees decided not to bring back manager Joe Girardi, the skipper announced Thursday. Girardi led the 2017 Yankees to the American League Championship Series, which the team ultimately lost to the Houston Astros in seven games. With 910 wins since 2008, Girardi trails only the Chicago Cubs’ Joe Maddon, who has 919 victories in that span. Girardi is coming off the final season of a four-year, $16 million contract.

the skipper announced Thursday. Girardi led the 2017 Yankees to the American League Championship Series, which the team ultimately lost to the Houston Astros in seven games. With 910 wins since 2008, Girardi trails only the Chicago Cubs’ Joe Maddon, who has 919 victories in that span. Girardi is coming off the final season of a four-year, $16 million contract. Colin Kaepernick has a book deal in place with Random House imprint One World for a little over $1 million, Page Six reported on Thursday. Chris Jackson is the head of One World, which launched last year and includes a clientele of Jay-Z and Ta-Nehisi Coates. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback knelt during the playing of the national anthem to raise awareness and shed light on police brutality and racial inequity. Kaepernick also recently filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that the league’s owners colluded to keep him out. He is scheduled to meet with league officials, an NFL spokesperson said.

Top Three Tweets

1. TALK YO TALK, LONZO

"John Wall, Paul Wall, firewall, from the windows to the wall.. don't matter. Lakers in OT." pic.twitter.com/WfaoK6jqMQ — LAKERS 2-80 (@_KdotDdot) October 26, 2017

2. GOTTA GET Y’ALL’S WEIGHT UP

Marshawn Lynch is staying busy during his one-game suspension. (via beastmode/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/TTsNAv6TMx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 26, 2017

3. UNCLE DREW, HE’S GOT THE MOVES!

wooo Kyrie GETTIN SAUCY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jehuEK49qZ — DeMarcus Wobbins (@World_Wide_Wob) October 27, 2017

ICYMI

🏀 It's been 6+ months since the @GamecockWBB team won the national championship.

Still, no invite to the White Househttps://t.co/FCuutjWezO — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) October 26, 2017

On this day in sports history

The St. Louis Cardinals’ David Freese hit the game-tying, two-out, two-run triple in the ninth inning of Game 6 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers on Oct. 27, 2011. Freese went on to hit the walk-off home run in the 11th inning of the 3-2 victory that sent the series to a seventh game, which the Cardinals ultimately won. Rangers manager Ron Washington missed becoming the second black manager to win a World Series.

Picture-perfect