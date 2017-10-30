What Had Happened Was: 10/30/17

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks escapes to go on a 21 yard run against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on October 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.

Game. Blouses.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Houston Texans rookie signal-caller Deshaun Watson combined for 854 passing yards, eight touchdowns and an additional 97 rushing yards during a back-and-forth, nail-biting game that ended in a 41-38 victory for Wilson and the Seahawks. Watson, who threw for a career-high 402 yards and four touchdowns in just his sixth career start, nearly had the game won against the top-ranked defense in the league when he connected with receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a 72-yard score with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter. But Wilson, who also threw for four touchdowns and a career-high 452 yards, marched down the field and threw the game-winning score to tight end Jimmy Graham with just 21 seconds left in regulation.

Martinez has been the Chicago Cubs’ bench coach for the past two seasons and is the first manager whom the Lerner family, which owns the Nationals, has given a three-year contract to lead the team. Martinez’s hiring also comes days after Houston Astros coach Alex Cora was announced as the new manager of the Boston Red Sox, which brings the total number of Latinx managers to three, including Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria, and the number of managers of color to four overall. In a sport that is over one-third Latinx, three of the 30 managerial jobs are now occupied by men of Latinx heritage. Martellus Bennett on Sunday announced that he is most likely playing the final eight games of his career. The Super Bowl champion and current Green Bay Packers tight end wrote on Instagram that after much discussion with his family, the second half of the NFL season will be his last. Bennett, who has played with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and New York Giants, signed with the New England Patriots before the 2016 season, and after winning Super Bowl LI last season, he inked a three-year, $21 million contract with Green Bay.

Top Three Tweets

1. IF YOU DIDN’T SAY ‘LOVE & BASKETBALL,’ YOU’RE NOT REAL

You're not real if you don't know what Alex is dressed up as😩😭 pic.twitter.com/XDha347kt3 — Gennette Cordova (@GNCordova) October 28, 2017

2. TALK ABOUT CARRYING A LOAD

TAKE ME WITH YOUUUUU pic.twitter.com/7DdENZDhVl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2017

3. FIGHT NIGHT!

Well, it's going down in Oracle! pic.twitter.com/UPIK5G4wMF — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 28, 2017

ICYMI

Scott Brooks, LaVar Ball, fathers, sons and the dismantling of the term, "Worst Sports Parent Ever." via Mike Wise https://t.co/Bmng6Mu5BD — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) October 28, 2017

On this day in sports history

On Oct. 30, 1974, Muhammad Ali, a heavy underdog, knocked out undefeated world heavyweight champion George Foreman in eight rounds. Dubbed the “Rumble in the Jungle,” the bout is considered one of the greatest fights of all time, as Ali used his famous rope-a-dope tactic to tire out Foreman en route to Ali’s second heavyweight title reign. There were very few fans, journalists or folks inside the sport who expected Ali, at the age of 32, to withstand the 25-year-old Foreman’s punching power.

Picture-perfect

The majority of Texans players kneeled and linked arms during the national anthem Sunday. More: https://t.co/HLRpkRYqzt pic.twitter.com/cHsebeHHqm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2017